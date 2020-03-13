A local gravel excavation company must build a wildlife corridor for fish if it wants to convert farm land into a gravel pit near State Road 31 in Charlotte County.
BDC Shell & Aggregate LLC is asking for a zone change on 84 acres from agriculture to mineral extraction. It is proposing building a wildlife corridor, mostly for fish, to satisfy state environmental requirements.
The company also needs to end a court injunction filed against it by the county in December that blocks it from digging out gravel.
The gravel company had started mining the area without a local permit, although it had some of the state permits it needed, the company’s lawyer, Derek Rooney, told the Planning and Zoning Advisory Board on Monday.
The company had earlier failed to get a gravel permit as a farm, Rooney said, so it had to pursue an environmental permit as a commercial operation through the state Department of Environmental Protection.
The land is owned by JDI Farms Inc., whose principal agent is William Chastain. The agent for BDC Shell is Jessica Lehr.
The Planning and Zoning Advisory Board voted unanimously to recommend the project to commissioners.
The land around the site is zoned for agriculture, county planner Jie Shao said, and only five homes are located within a half mile. An environmental assessment shows that it is not within a half-mile of any stream or near an aquifer recharge area, she said, which means it meets those requirements to allow mining.
Mining engineer Gary Bayne told the planning board that as a requirement for the state, the company must build a 500-foot wildlife corridor through the middle of the property.
Board member Stephen Vieira asked how the company will create a wildlife corridor out of disturbed land.
Bayne said the company will essentially create a stream with a graded slope and wetland plants on either side.
“There’s a lot of fish that use that. They go up there and toward and into Shell Creek.,” Bayne said.
Board member Paul Bigness asked if the site would become a lake eventually, as happens with gravel pits in Florida.
Bayne said yes. He added that the project got complicated when it didn’t get the farm version of the permit.
“We are now stuck with going through the DEP to get an environmental resource permit,” he said.
The county will require landscaping around any lake that results from the mining, Bayne said. It will also monitor the company work every year with surveys to ensure they don’t dig too deep or too wide.
