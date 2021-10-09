First responders from Charlotte County Fire and EMS are sending one of the state's largest contingents to Tampa, where, in full gear, they will climb 41 flights of stairs to support widowed spouses of first responders and severely disabled veterans.
Participants in the Tunnel to Towers event on Oct. 16 at One Tampa City Center, will include first responders — police, firefighters and EMTs, plus military veterans and active military members, along with the general public.
All are raising money through sponsorships and donations on their social media pages, to support the foundation.
Their climb to the top — in this case, 41 flights of stairs — will symbolize the bravery of first responders on 9/11.
"It's not a race," emphasized Charlotte County Fire and EMS team captain Clint Sherbet, who is a firefighter and EMT.
But it is a competition, and the first to get to the top will receive a trophy.
"Some 30 of us will be in full gear, weighing from 55 to 75 pounds," said Sherbet.
"The S.W.A.T. guys will be in full gear, and military entrants will be wearing their rucksacks," he said.
The added weight is to symbolize how the first responders felt on 9/11.
Tunnel to Towers events are a show of solidarity for fallen heroes, their loved ones left behind, and those severely injured in the line of duty.
The Tampa event is limited to 500 participants; finishers will congregate on the rooftop of the Tampa skyscraper they've just climbed, said Sherbet.
Each climber will have a chip in his shoe which will track their speed and progress, he said.
How it began
"Tunnel to Towers was started out to honor firefighter Stephen Siller, who died on 9/11," Sherbet explained.
The foundation, started by Siller's brother Frank, raises money through various events, including climbs and runs, to pay off the mortgages for a widowed parent with young children who lost a first responder or military family member in the line of duty.
The foundation sponsors several programs, including the Smart Home program which builds mortgage-free homes for catastrophically injured veterans.
The new houses have things such as hydraulic lifts and are completely accessible no matter what the veteran's disability, Sherbet said.
"An anonymous donor purchased property for the foundation, and 100 homes in Pasco County are being built and will be given to a disabled veteran and their family," he added.
Charlotte County Fire and EMS has its own Tunnel to Towers page in which the public can support the Tunnel to Towers Foundation in honor of the county's first responders: https://dogood.t2t.org/team/360624. Also, Sherbet has set up his own link for those who wish to donate to Tunnel to Towers in his name: https://dogood.t2t.org/fundraiser/3293356.
Sherbet pointed out that while some charities use only a small portion of funds raised to actually help their programs, Tunnel to Towers allocates most of its monies to directly help people.
On its website (https://t2t.org/), Tunnel to Towers reports that 93% of all funds raised go directly to their programs.
About Stephen Siller
Siller, the youngest of seven children, was orphaned as a child and raised by his older siblings.
Once grown, he decided to become a firefighter. He had just finished his shift at Brooklyn's Squad 1 and was about to play golf with one of his brothers when he got word that a plane hit the North Tower of the World Trade Center.
Returning to his squad, he donned his gear and drove his truck to the entrance of the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel, but it had already been closed for security.
With 60 pounds of gear on his back, he raced on foot through the tunnel to the Twin Towers, where he died trying to save others.
He left behind a wife and five children.
"Some first responders on 9/11 climbed 80 floors to save others, and lost their lives in the process," said Sherbet.
