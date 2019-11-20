PORT CHARLOTTE — The hydrangeas make the frame in creating a stunning and sturdy bouquet, according to Donna Cardenas, co-owner of Port Charlotte Florist.
"You’re threading the stems through the hydrangea," Cardenas said to a class of a few dozen volunteers Sunday. "If you don’t, it will fall apart. The greenery goes throughout the sides."
Cardenas, her brother Dennis Gill and sister Mary LeClercq, took over the flower shop from their parents around 13 years ago; their parents owned it since the early '80s.
They've offered classes for years to teach the skill of arranging flower arrangements, but Sunday for the first time, they offered a free class to their students to provide around 80 arrangements for people in hospices, assisted living homes, retirement homes and more throughout the Charlotte County and North Port areas.
"We have some working relationships with some groups already in the area," Cardenas said, "and we hear about people that are on their own and they don’t have anyone (to be with for the holidays) so we reach out to those people."
Flowers are a great thing for everyone
"When we started this, we thought flowers are a great thing to send to people ... to everybody," Cardenas said. "So our thought was that we could give these arrangements to those who might really need them."
This donation started when Cardenas and co-owners were going over their monthly marketing plan.
"We just thought this would be a great way that encompasses the holiday and how to be thankful and we just thought if we donate this and our students donate their time that altogether as a group we could donate all these flowers," Cardenas said.
Students of flower arrangements
Students in the past were contacted and were happy to help in the charity endeavor.
"We've never done this (type of class) before but this is awesome," said Becky Rust. "I know how I ... how we feel when we get flowers so for those who don’t, I’m sure it’s so special."
"I’m thrilled to be a part of this," said Carolyn Pope. "It’s so beautiful to be able to provide this. It's so nice to help."
Volunteer and employee Vanessa Piper thought the florists' donation was a break from the everyday.
"This is so fantastic," Piper said. "We’re taught to think to just keep going (day to day) as everyone is so busy ... getting paid, etc. This is an opportunity to help and really do something to help people feel better ... something for others. It’s just so nice to help."
A thankful message
Every arrangement was sent with a card bearing the arranger's name and a special message.
"We are so excited to give back to people that really (need and) deserve it," said Denise Guile, Port Charlotte Florist employee and helper. "So many people (here have) health issues and are sick and don’t have people there for them. (This donation) it’s all about making people smile."
“It’s just about the smiles," said Marie Norton-Green of Port Charlotte Florist.
Flowers in the future
"We've gotten such a great response (so far) from the groups we work with," Cardenas said. "We will definitely be doing this again next year."
