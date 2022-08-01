Port Charlotte Florist became a “Santa’s Workshop” of sorts, when in July more than a dozen volunteers assembled some 100 floral arrangements that were delivered to area nursing homes and assisting living and hospice facilities. This is the third year that Port Charlotte Florist has run a “Give Back” event.
Port Charlotte Florist co-owners, siblings Dennis Gill and Donna Cardenas for the third year have given away floral arrangements made by an army of volunteers.
PORT CHARLOTTE — As part of its third annual “Give Back” event, Port Charlotte Florist recently sent about 100 flower arrangements to various nursing homes, assisted living facilities and hospice facilities.
The event’s purpose is to send a surprise bouquet to make residents’ days a little bit brighter.
Donna Cardenas, co-owner of Port Charlotte Florist, said that on Sunday, July 17, volunteer designer attendees joined in the effort to create floral arrangements for four hours, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cardenas said this was another “Great Give Back design class,” and she thanked everyone who helped make the events happen: from volunteer designers to the Port Charlotte Florist staff.
“We could not have blessed all 100 recipients without your help,” she said.
