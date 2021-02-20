When law enforcement showed up at Edgewater United Methodist Church on Cochran Boulevard, it wasn't to respond to an incident; the deputies just wanted the church to do something about the line of cars on U.S. 41 backing up traffic.
"They said for us to get them off 41," the church's front desk receptionist Judy Kerr told The Daily Sun.
The incident happened last year, in the midst of the pandemic when many were out of work and food deficient. The food pantry was an only resort for many, and increasing numbers were coming to Edgewater United Methodist Church.
Kerr, who has been keeping track of the number of people served at the church's pantry, said by the end of December, 320 new people had signed up to receive food.
"When COVID hit, people could come as many times to the pantry as they needed, but we had to cut back as we were running out of food," she said.
The pantry is open from 10 a.m. to noon the first four Fridays of the month; the pantry is closed the fifth Friday.
People who have never relied on a food pantry are showing up in numbers never seen before, several area food pantries reported.
Although Florida reopened, many jobs didn't, and while some did return to work, they had to catch up with bills they couldn't pay while unemployed.
Food pantries have traditionally served people falling below the poverty level and receiving food stamps. They also served the homeless population, as they do now.
But now, middle-class white collar workers and laborers are showing up in record numbers, several food pantries told The Daily Sun.
The area does not lack food pantries. Many churches operate them, and although most limit food pickups to once a month and have residency requirements for the particular county, clients are often encouraged to seek food from other pantries.
At certain times during the pandemic, many pantry administrators decided to abandon requirements, and they allowed clients to come more often instead of the usual one time a month.
Ruth Hill, who is the administrator at St. David's Episcopal Church's Jubilee Center food pantry in Englewood, said she began to see new faces — some 418 — during the pandemic.
Some clients told her, "I never thought that I would be here," she said. "I kind of put their embarrassment at ease by saying, that's why we're here."
But when more and more began to show up, "I was nervous," Hill said. She feared she wouldn't be able to have enough food, but she did after all.
"It really was a miracle," said Hill. Some, who told her they didn't need their stimulus checks, offered to buy what she needed for the food pantry.
In the beginning of the pandemic, when people began to lose their jobs, "We saw people hurting, we saw the need, and we just gave."
But she had to scale back in order to serve all the clients — all 3,470 of them.
Jubilee Center, which is the name of the food pantry, is open Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon. Free clothing is also available.
CHAPS is a different type of food pantry. It also gives out hygienic and cleaning products, and it is for clients who are HIV positive.
Director of CHAPS Mercie Chick said the pantry used to be open to others receiving USDA food, but because her regular clients, referred by the Department of Health, are immune-compromised, CHAPS currently is just serving them.
In spite of that, the number of those being served at CHAPS has grown because some clients' family size has increased. "A mom and pop took in three grandchildren," Chick explained. So, now the client needs food for five rather than two.
Many in the community have stepped forward to help CHAPS. "New Hope Community Church in North Port bought $2,000 in food for us from Sam's Club," Chick said. She also cited FedEx and the Charlotte County Democratic Club as donors.
Like many food pantries having to close temporarily, St. Nathaniel's Episcopal Church in North Port was no exception.
It shut down its pantry in March, then reopened in July. "But people didn't know we had reopened," said Janis (Jan) Korody, food distribution coordinator for the pantry. Just 10 showed up initially, but when word got out, many more came.
"Before the pandemic, we averaged 85 to 90 bags; now we are giving out 120 to 125 bags," Korody said.
The pantry is open on the first and third Thursdays of the month; its new hours are 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., but if it's warm outside and people are lined up, volunteers might give out food earlier, she said.
Korody said that during the pandemic, the pantry was "getting a lot of new clients and younger people."
Mary Ann Creech, who oversees the Horn of Plenty food pantry at First Baptist Church of Punta Gorda, said she, too, has been signing up more clients. During the first week of February, 78 were served in three hours.
Horn of Plenty is open Tuesdays, from 9 a.m. to noon; pre-made food boxes, including frozen meat, are handed out.
