PORT CHARLOTTE — When Gloria Yanni got a call that funeral homes in New York needed help, she didn't think twice about offering a hand.
Her parent company, Service Corporation International, asked on a recent Saturday afternoon if anyone would volunteer to arrange cremations with families. Yanni, service manager at National Cremation Society in Port Charlotte, was on a flight to New York the next day — Easter Sunday.
She said the entire plane had 22 people on it, because they were distancing. She took extra care to wipe down the seats, and wear a mask while traveling.
The facility she was sent to in Manhattan, she said, was not used to doing a lot of cremation, since they are primarily a "traditional funeral home."
"Because of the pandemic, they've been receiving a lot more calls for requests outside their norm," Yanni said.
The company thought it would be best to send help, so they're not turning down any families who need them during this time, Yanni added.
Yanni said her family was initially reluctant for her to go, knowing that she would have to self-isolate from them in the same house, upon her return. She said she had to put herself in the shoes of the family members who have lost a loved one.
“Would you want them to be laying their just because they’re short staffed?” she asked.
Yanni said the full-time staff at the funeral home has been working around the clock. The volunteers typically work 12-hour shifts, coming in at 7:30 a.m. and leaving at 7:30 p.m. She noted the staff is there before they arrive, and stay well after they have left for the night.
Due to the size of the funeral home — there are four stories — she said each staff member is working in a separate room.
When she arrives in the morning, she finds out who passed overnight, contacts families, and reassures them that they are doing everything they need to do to make them comfortable.
Next, she emails all the necessary documents for the cremation process.
Yanni said the majority of communication is via email and telephone, to keep the families from actually having to come in.
Before the pandemic, funeral homes were prohibited from accepting electronic forms, Yanni explained. However, the state of New York has offered some leniency.
"Families have really been embracing this," Yanni said of the changes to the process. "They have been more than willing to work with us."
A major challenge has been the space capacity, as far as crematoriums being full, Yanni said. She explained that this has been recent as of Monday and every facility has a different storage capacity and how fast they go through the process.
To combat the space issue, Yanni said, the funeral home has been outsourcing for cremation services to Connecticut.
“Things are running as smoothly as they could possibly could at this point," Yanni said.
Many funeral homes have enacted severe restrictions, like only one family member is allowed to be present. Yanni added that cemeteries have added restrictions, too. Some families have gotten clearance to watch the burial from their car, while other sites have utilized live streaming to include families in the viewings.
Yanni has a return flight for Florida scheduled for Friday. Her company is rotating volunteers for two-week shifts, and they are hoping the pandemic will slow, before anyone has to do a second shift.
She is prepared to self-quarantine for two weeks upon her return. She said she will quarantine in a separate part of her home, away from her family, and will continue to work remotely.
Yanni has no hesitation or fears about contracting the virus, because as she said the staff is "taking all necessary precautions to try to avoid it."
"It will be more of an inconvenience when I get back," she added.
Email: Brianna.Kwasnik@yoursun.com
