Of the 22 veterans who take their own lives daily, one holds a special place in Mike Dalgliesh's heart.
Dalgliesh, Gold Star Marine dad, lost his veteran son just a few years ago, and thinks of him every day.
"I lost my Marine son to horrors of the war," he said. "He came back with PTSD."
Since, he's decided there's something he can do to raise awareness.
Through May, for Memorial Day, Dalgliesh has walked and biked a total of 125 miles to honor and remember veterans who have fallen, regardless of how they fell.
On Saturday, Dalgliesh organized a walk alongside Gasparilla Road and South Gulf Cove with a Marine and a Gold Star dad and mom. They each walked a little over five miles together at sunrise to add up to a collective 22 miles.
"So many people have this stigma with this issue and they don't talk about it," said Gold Star dad Mitch Mesenburg.
He and his wife, Shannon, share Dalgliesh's pain.
"Until we lost our son, we didn't know how many veterans this affected. That became our 'why,'" said Shannon.
The couple has since supported Mission 22, an organization designed to support veterans with post-traumatic stress, traumatic brain injuries and other issues they may face after their tour is over.
As they walked, they carried a Mission 22 flag, an "Honor and Remember" flag and the stars and stripes.
"There's so many veterans in Southwest Florida," said Shannon. "Mission 22 says it takes a community to heal a warrior, and that is so true."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.