PORT CHARLOTTE — The nationwide nursing shortage has hit close to home, and HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital nurses will hold a rally Monday.
Merideth Cleary, representative for the Fawcett nurses' union — National Nurses United's National Nurses Organizing Committee — said the hospital is "severely understaffed."
That shortage is "unsafe" for both nurses and patients, she said.
The union represents more than 280 nurses at Fawcett.
Cleary said Fawcett nurses delivered a letter to hospital's CEO Michael Ehrat on July 13 about the need to address the staffing shortage. She said he refused to meet with the registered nurses.
Ehrat did not respond to a The Daily Sun's inquiry.
"Since January 2022, close to 100 nurses have left Fawcett and about 30 have left their bedside nursing positions due to the unsafe working conditions," Cleary said.
But Fawcett officials debate that.
"Contrary to the press release, which erroneously states a loss of nurses since January 2022, our records indicate that HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital has experienced a net gain since January," spokesperson Alexandria Benjamin said.
Stormy Dulovich, chief nursing officer for HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital, said recruiting and retaining "excellent nurses is a top priority."
"We are actively recruiting and supporting our nurses in a variety of ways and have successfully brought 46 new nurses to the Fawcett caregiver team so far this year," she said.
Cleary said she stands by her statement. She said she counted names of Fawcett nurses employed prior to January 2022 and found close to 100 were no longer there.
However, she said some of those nurses could have been travel nurses from agencies who left.
In a news release, two of Fawcett's nurses were quoted as saying the nurse-to-patient ratio is unsafe and, despite submitting documentation to management, the problem has not been resolved.
As a result, off-duty Fawcett nurses will be in front of the hospital from 7:30-8:30 a.m. Monday in a protest they define as holding "HCA accountable for safe patient care."
Calls to other hospitals including HCA facilities (HCA Florida Doctors Hospital, HCA Florida Blake Hospital, and HCA Florida Englewood Hospital) indicated Thursday no protests at those facilities had been planned.
The need for registered nurses is expected to grow by 9% from 2020 to 2030, as fast as average growth across all occupations, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Currently, Florida is facing a shortage which is supposed to get worse before easing, and a September 2021 report commissioned by the Florida Hospital Association reveals the state will face a shortfall of 59,100 nurses by 2035.
Local hospitals such as Fawcett and Shorepoint Health's Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda hospitals, are dealing with the current nursing shortage by increasing benefits and incentives.
Dulovich said the COVID-19 pandemic brought additional challenges.
"Our dedication to supporting our nurses is stronger than ever," Dulovich said.
Dulovich cited the Florida Hospital Association report in September 2021 and said in addition, the U.S. Department of Labor projects 194,500 registered nursing jobs will be available annually, making the education of future nurses critical.
"As part of the HCA Florida Healthcare system, our nurses have access to benefits that support them at work and at home, from health care, to adoption assistance, to financial support programs like a 401K and stock purchase option, to tuition reimbursement among many others."
She said the company invests in "nurse-focused technologies" to "maximize efficiencies so they can spend their time doing what they do best - caring for our patients."
But the staffing shortage remains, and the Fawcett nurses cite safety as the issue.
"We cannot continue to work in these unsafe conditions. It's not safe for our patients, and it's not safe for us," registered nurse Valerie Jean said in a news release.
Jean is in the float pool for the medical-surgical/progressive care unit.
Cleary said the issue isn't about the company trying to make a profit.
"Last year HCA posted a profit of $6.9 billion," she said.
Registered nurse Colette Salomon-Belfond works in the medical-surgical unit at Fawcett. She is also concerned about the situation.
"We want to give our patients the best care possible, but we can't do that when we are forced to care for too many patients," Salomon-Belfond said.
