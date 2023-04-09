PORT CHARLOTTE — Iman Syed Sulaman, of the Masjid Nur mosque, was deep in prayer and meditation Tuesday when visitors dropped by.
Mohammed Lone, a retired hospital worker from Charlotte County, invited The Daily Sun to meet with Sulaman learn more about the most sacred month of the year for Muslims.
Last year, Ramadan began on April 2 and ended April 30, when the new moon appeared.
But this year it began on March 22 and ends the evening of April 20.
“Our calendar is based on the cycles of the moon and not the sun,” Sulaman said.
Muslims believe that God revealed the first verses of the Quran, Islam’s sacred text, to the Prophet Muhammad on a night known as “The Night of Power” — Laylat al-Qadr in Arabic.
If one is physically able, a Muslim is expected to fast from sunrise to sunset. But at sunset, the feast begins during Ramadan, which lasts a month.
Lone pointed out a calendar in the lobby of the mosque along Harborview Road, whose name means “Mosque of the Light” in Arabic.
Members of the Islamic Community of South West Florida take turns during Ramadan to prepare a feast for others, members and invited guests.
“We’ve invited a church group of 25 people once,” Lone said.
Some 200 might show up on weekends during Ramadan to share in meals provided each Friday, Saturday and Sunday throughout the month.
After Lone retired in 2009, he devoted himself to purchasing supplies for the feasts, setting up tables in the men’s and women’s dining sections of the campus, serving the food and cleaning up afterward.
His day starts at 10 a.m. and he finishes at midnight some evenings.
Lone also delivers leftover food to those in need in the community — as charity is one of the five pillars of faith in Islam.
“Then we celebrate Eid; it’s like Christmas,” Lone said of the end of Ramadan.
Eid consists of days of celebrations, prayers and food.
Beside fasting during Ramadan from sunrise to sunset, Muslims are expected to make a pilgrimage — called the hajj — once in their lives to Mecca in Saudi Arabia.
Those who are unable to make the journey due to their health or financial hardship can appoint someone to stand in for them.
To visit, women are required to wear a head covering — usually a scarf, and all must take off their shoes before entering. Women worship and dine separately from men.
Anyone wanting to attend one of the feasts during Ramadan can call the Masjid Nur Islamic Community of South West Florida at 941-625-8855. People don’t have to be of the Islamic faith to attend, Lone said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.