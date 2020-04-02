Vitangelo Recchia, Carmelo Mangiafico and Eric Andreas came together in a Facebook promotional video Wednesday night — not as competitors but as comrades-in-arms feeding laid-off hospitality workers.
“Come out and get a meal on us,” Recchia said in the promo. “We’re here for you.”
Recchia, owner of Port Charlotte’s Bella Napoli and Taglio Cucina & Pizzeria Romana, and Mangiafico, owner of Carmelo’s Italian Ristorante in Punta Gorda, had been communicating throughout the evolving restaurant crisis and planned all along to do something together.
Recchia’s two restaurants had already donated 450 pizzas to local teachers, then switched professions twice more to feed hospital workers and first responders as well.
Their joint effort recently gelled into Saturday’s mass “appreciation” in gratitude to out-of-work restaurant employees, in collaboration with Visani Restaurant & Comedy Theater owner Eric Andreas.
“I’m fortunate to have been able to furlough my employees until we receive the relief stimulus,” Recchia said. “Even though I’ve lost 80% of my business at Taglio and 60% at Bella Napoli, I can still pay them, not lay them off. I felt that if we did anything together, we should give back to the hospitality community.”
“We’ll be here Saturday to help our own staff and others in the hospitality industry,” said Mangiafico, whose Carmelo’s Italian Ristorante will be handing out dinners-for-two from its parking lot.
“One of the best things about being a business owner is having the opportunity to give back and help people in need, especially hospitality people who are always serving others and making them happy,” he said.
“Food is always comforting. I had to lay off 45 of my own staff, but I’ve been cooking meals for them once a week ever since — giving them something to look forward to.”
“Between our four restaurants, we’ll be able to feed 400 people,” said Recchia, who will bring Bella Napoli’s Rigatoni alla Vodka with sausage and take-and-bake Taglio Roman pizza with instructions for families to prepare it together.
Andreas joked, “I’m the only one that doesn’t have an Italian name,” but he’s three-quarters Italian and plans to dish pasta Bolognese with the best of them.
“We’re down to three of us doing everything at Visani,” he said, “but I’m joining forces with Carmelo and Vito to feed our own and many other laid-off hospitality employees.”
“Speaking for myself,” said Recchia, “I’d like to continue helping people out, not just on Saturday. That’s what keeps communities strong.”
“We’ll see how it goes and consider doing it again,” said Mangiafico. “With Eric and Vito or maybe expanding it to other restaurants. It isn’t about being competitive, but helping as much as we can.”
The appreciation will be at Carmelo’s Italian Ristorante, 321 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda, Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Gloved servers will deliver meals car-side.
