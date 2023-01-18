Deputy First Class Steven Sella and K9 Copper will appear in the June portion of Vested Interest's 2023 calendar. Sales go to support the purchase of protective vests for police dogs.
PORT CHARLOTTE — A local law enforcement duo will be appearing across the nation in June.
Every year, the nonprofit Vested Interest in K9s publishes a calendar to raise funds for purchasing protective vests for policing dogs.
For the 2023 calendar, June will be represented by Deputy First Class Steven Sella and his partner Copper from the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Bill Prummell praised Vested Interest for its previous support of CCSO's K9 teams and its selection of Sella and Copper to join the 2023 calendar.
“Now the whole nation can see our own heroic duo for the entire month of June,” Prummell said in a Wednesday news release.
Vested Interest selects 12 teams from law enforcement each year who have received a vest to take part in the calendar photo shoot.
The calendars also come with a memorial page paying tribute to "the four-legged heroes who have passed."
Calendars are available for purchase online for $18 at www.vik9s.org. For more information, call 508-824-6978.
All proceeds from the 2023 calendars will be used to provide equipment and services for law enforcement K9s nationwide.
Vested Interest reports it has donated more than 4,900 bullet and stab protective vests to law enforcement K9s in all 50 states, at a value of more than $6.9 million.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Local public notices delivered daily to your email account.
Local weather information and warnings.
This week's top entertainment stories.
The areas top boating and fishing news will be delivered to you email every Thursday morning.
When your e-Edition is ready to be read, we send you a reminder email each day letting you know.
Top headlines of the day, delivered to your email every morning.
The most recent obituaries, sent out every Wednesday and Saturday morning.
The most recent obituaries newsletter, sent out every morning.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.