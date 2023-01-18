DFC Steven Sella and K9 Copper

Deputy First Class Steven Sella and K9 Copper will appear in the June portion of Vested Interest's 2023 calendar. Sales go to support the purchase of protective vests for police dogs.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY CCSO

PORT CHARLOTTE — A local law enforcement duo will be appearing across the nation in June.

Every year, the nonprofit Vested Interest in K9s publishes a calendar to raise funds for purchasing protective vests for policing dogs.


