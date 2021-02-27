PORT CHARLOTTE — When Ron Middleton entered Charlotte High School in Punta Gorda as a freshman, he was only one of five Black students to do so in 1963.
That was the first year of desegregation for Charlotte County.
"During that time, I was picked by the county as one of the first five to integrate into Charlotte High − three boys and two girls," Middleton said.
He wasn't sure why he was picked but he said that he was valedictorian at his previous school.
By his sophomore year, the rest of the county's Black students also began attending Charlotte High.
"What the county did was, they sent us five to see how it would go," he said. "The second semester, they stopped transporting the other ones to Dunbar High School (an all-Black school) in Fort Myers because the transition for us was so smooth and there were no incidents."
"During that time," he continued, "there were incidents all over the country (and in counties around us). We didn’t have any at Charlotte High and it was because of the students.
"I look back on those days and I think that there were really some exceptional people in the 1960s here."
Not only did Middleton attend and graduate from CHS, but he also returned to the school in the 1970s after college to teach and coach.
Fast forward to now and Middleton, 72, still lives in Charlotte County − Port Charlotte, specifically − and has nothing but positive memories as a lifelong area resident.
"It's the people (here)," he said. "This is home."
Life as a student at 1960s Charlotte High
"The county during that time," Middleton said, "they were starting integration and everybody that grew up in our neighborhood − my Dad and aunts and all − they would catch the bus early in the morning and go to Fort Myers to Dunbar High School (30 miles away)."
Middleton was looking forward to going to Fort Myers for his freshman year just as his family and friends had done, but his father told him otherwise.
"My Dad said, 'You're going to Charlotte High.'"
There weren't many issues walking in that first day; however, there were two white students who approached Middleton on the way into the school.
"The only thing negative, or derogatory, that was said to me was that when they took us there to school the first day − the police escorted us there," Middleton said, "two boys were waiting on the sidewalk and they made some derogatory statements at me."
"I was a little talkative back then," he said. "They said, 'Why don’t you go back to your school?'
"I said, 'I am going to my school.'"
That wasn't his only run-in with the two students.
Middleton was on the football team in 10th grade and, after a scrimmage game one night, they approached him again.
"The same two boys," he continued, "they came down in the locker room after the game and they stepped to the Black players − there were three of us then. They said, 'We come to beat you all up.'
"I never got a chance to say anything back because one of the white players on the team stepped up and said, 'If you bother him, you’ve got to bother all of us.' Ever since, that statement has stuck with me."
During his time at CHS, Middleton played football, basketball, baseball and track all while maintaining his grades as an honor student.
He graduated 17th out of 160 students and went on to attend and graduate from Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach in 1970.
Life as an educator at 1970s Charlotte High
After a year of teaching at Sallie Jones Elementary in Punta Gorda, Middleton moved to teach and coach at CHS in 1972.
Physical education was his main focus as a teacher while also serving as an assistant football coach and head track coach in his 10 years at the school.
"I kind of looked at my students like they were my kids − white, Black, whatever," he said. "While they were at CHS, I tried to teach them how to survive out there (in the real world), how to grow up and be a good father or mother."
As head coach of the track team, he worked to get his players to every track meet they could, no matter how big.
"I had some exceptional athletes − white, Black, Hispanic," he said. "I wanted to expose them to the world outside of Charlotte County.
"If there was a big meet, we were going − Tampa, St. Pete, Orlando, Miami. As soon as we got permission to go, we went; it was exciting."
Over the years, he has run into some former students around town, but often wonders how a lot of his "kids" are doing these days.
"You have those special students that you wonder what they are doing now,'" he said. "I could see the change that was coming on (for more equality) in my students. I don't know if I, personally, had to do anything with that, but the kids were just growing up."
Life after Charlotte High
Middleton left CHS in 1982 to spend a year or so in Miami. When he returned he spent some time in Venice.
He eventually began teaching at an after-school program and serving as a director at an RCMA center in Arcadia until retiring in 1995.
These days, he lives in Port Charlotte with his girlfriend and focusing on family − six kids, 35 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
"I think I would still like some of those kids (students) to contact me if they're around," he said. "That's one thing I'm proud of − I've met some special people and students in my life.
"I always tried to treat them like my own. I wouldn't give them up for anything."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.