PORT CHARLOTTE — A local World War II veteran will soon receive France’s highest award for bravery.
On Oct. 1, 97-year-old Edmund “Ed” Lewis of Port Charlotte will receive the National Order of the Legion of Honour.
Among American recipients who received this award are George S. Patton, Omar Bradley, Dwight D. Eisenhower, Audie Murphy, Chuck Yeager and Chester Nimitz.
Lewis’ award will be bestowed during his 65th Infantry Division reunion in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Lewis was unaware of the effort his friend Eric P. Montgomery was engaged in behind the scenes.
His first clue came “when a lady called from New Orleans with a very French accent,” Lewis said.
He learned the French consulate in California would be coming to his reunion to bestow the medal for his combat actions on French soil.
After he was drafted in June 1943, Lewis applied for the Army Air Force inspired by the death of his brother Gordon, who was killed while training.
“I was glad to have done my part in WWII and in doing so honoring my brother Gordon.”
Lewis wasn’t the first veteran whom advocate Montgomery has helped receive the Legion of Honour.
“I helped 54 guys,” he said.
To date, 51 of the veterans have received the honor; three are pending.
Montgomery, who lives in Elizabeth, Tennessee, said he’s the “proud great-nephew of 12 World War II veterans,” and it’s that connection which inspired him.
The application process for the French honor is lengthy. After going through multiple channels, it winds up on the president’s desk, and in Lewis’ case, French President Emmanuel Macron signed the final decree.
Since the honor cannot be awarded posthumously, Montgomery is working feverishly to get veterans the recognition they deserve.
Lewis recalled in minute detail the battles he fought with the 259th Regiment, 65th Infantry Division.
Certain moments stand out in particular, he said.
“The frozen winters were terrible.”
After arriving at LeHavre after crossing the Atlantic, the 65th Infantry Division was assembled in Camp Lucky Strike. He remembers shoveling through two feet of snow to pitch a tent, as many of his fellow soldiers left for the Battle of the Bulge.
Lewis was part of what he calls a “ghost division.”
His division “took off all their insignias from their uniforms” so the Germans wouldn’t recognize them as being American soldiers.
He remembered Gen. Patton’s resolve to “move forward no matter what,” and a commander being relieved from duty when he expressed concerns about casualties.
Lewis also recalled pursuing the enemy across France and into Germany, reaching Neunkirchen on March 21.
While holding in Neunkirchen, Lewis and three others returned to Metz to secure the company’s barracks rigs.
From a truck he was riding in, Lewis saw the city of Saarlautern totally destroyed. After the war, it was rebuilt and renamed Saarlouis.
His division was near Struth when the 261st Regiment — also a part of the 65th Infantry Division — was counter-attacked.
In heavy combat, Lewis’s Division kept on the move, clearing many small German towns. “We were 35 miles from Berlin,” he said. Patton wanted the infantry to move forward, “but Eisenhower said no — the Russians were taking Berlin,” Lewis said.
When the division entered Austria, east of Linz, he aided in the liberation of the German death camp Mauthausen after the Nazis had fled.
“The people in the camp were starved; they were walking alongside the road. I’m sure most of them died.”
The American soldiers offered food, but “some of them couldn’t even come and get it,” Lewis said, admitting he couldn’t wait to leave the scene. “How could people do that to each other?” He recalled streets littered with parts of human bodies and wounded animals.
After the war, he married his wife Ruth, and together they raised children Edmund, Alan and June. They were married 65 years until Ruth’s death in 2012.
Various photos of the couple are displayed through Lewis’ home, including their high school prom and wedding photos.
Lewis also has various awards displayed on one wall from the days he was active in barbershop quartets.
He and Ruth moved to Florida after Lewis retired after 40 years of collective service as an industrial engineer for three corporations.
His Legion of Honor medal will be displayed among others he received from his own government: the American Campaign medal; European African Middle East Campaign medal with two bronze Campaign Stars for Rhineland and Central Europe; the Army Good Conduct medal; the Combat Infantryman Badge; and the World War II Victory medal.
Lewis’ children and Montgomery will also be at the Colorado reunion to support his friend Lewis. Montgomery is the second civilian honored by the 65th Infantry Division Association as an Honorary Lifetime Member for his service to veterans of the 65th, and WWII veterans in general.
