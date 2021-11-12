Local metal band goes big at Rockville in Daytona

PORT CHARLOTTE — For Dan Bucci and the other members of Port Charlotte-based metal band Re-Birth, reality hasn't quite set in regarding their show this weekend at "Welcome to Rockville" in Daytona.
The four-piece metal/rock band will take one of four stages opposite some major influences of their sound — Metallica and Rob Zombie of White Zombie, among others — at the four-day Rockville festival.
The festival runs through Nov. 14, at Daytona International Speedway, 1801 W. International Speedway Blvd., in Daytona Beach.
Welcome to Rockville draws bands on a national and international level.
Along with Metallica and Rob Zombie, some of the headliners for this weekend's show include national touring bands like Disturbed, Slipknot, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Anthrax, Badflower and more.
"This is the coolest thing that we’ve ever done, and I’m absolutely psyched about it," said Bucci, bassist and vocalist, and founder of the band.
"Metallica is probably my favorite band and I’m a huge Rob Zombie and White Zombie fan, so if you look at us in the early days … They were a huge influence on us, too," he said. "When I hear myself talking about it, I feel like people I’m telling about it think I’m lying.
"It’s kind of unbelievable in a way."
Bucci, along with his son Max on guitar and vocals, Paul Keith on vocals, and Nate White on drums, are all based out of Port Charlotte.
The show is the result of a decade or so worth of writing, touring, planning, and perseverance from the band.
Dan Bucci has called Port Charlotte home since 1995. He’s been a musician since he was a kid.
"We started a while back and I decided at some point that I didn’t want to get in another band again, so I decided to continue in one (this) band," Dan Bucci said. "We’ve been with this lineup for about six years."
He added that the band has been growing over the years.
"My whole plan (started as) a 10-year plan for the band, (but) when they say most bands blow up over night, that’s not the deal.
"There is a lot of hard work and perseverance to get to that point (and) we’ve been doing it for a long time."
Dan Bucci said the band's sound and live show is like KISS meets Slipknot meets Alice Cooper.
"We have a whole show," he said. "We wear makeup and do stuff on stage (such as) the singer comes out on stilts or out of a jack-in-the-box."
"My son (Max) is crazy on guitar too," he added. "I don’t think there is any guitarist out there right now that moves around like he does."
Re-Birth were booked for Rockville through Danny Wimmer Presents production and promotion company out of Los Angeles, CA.
"We got in on a contest through Twitch (livestreaming service) and DWP," Dan Bucci said. "There are four stages at Daytona Speedway and we got the spot right in between Rob Zombie and Metallica.
"For us, we’re huge fans of both bands, and I’ve been seeing Metallica since I was a kid, so it’s a big deal for us."
Crowd participation is a big part of Re-Birth's shows.
"We are a band that really gets the crowd participating," he said, "that’s one of the big things we do. We want the people to yell and chant and get involved.
"I know when I see a show, I like leaving the show and if I can’t talk the next day (from singing and shouting along) that means I had a lot of fun."
Some of their songs that really get the crowds going, include "Twisted Dreams," Say My Name," "Never Again," and "Walk Alone."
"'Twisted Dreams' is probably the biggest one because it is the one where we have the Boogeyman come out and the chorus is the 'Boogeyman is real' and we get everyone jumping yelling 'The Boogeyman is real.'"
Vocalist Paul Keith said their band's whole idea is to succeed in everything they do.
"Hence the name 'Re-Birth' — it’s larger than life," Keith said. "In essence, (we deliver) a positive message but one that everything we do has to make good sense."
"It’s got to be worth our time, over the time and kind of bombastic," he continued. "Like what we’re doing here in a few days (at Rockville), this is a culmination of everything and everything we’ve managed to do and every place we’ve been."
To hear Re-Birth's music, go to ReBirthNation.net.
More information can also be found at Facebook.com/flrebirth and other social media outlets by searching the band's name Re-Birth.
Re-Birth's music can also be found on YouTube, at https://youtu.be/srCidvi3p3U, or by searching Re-Birth at YouTube.com.
