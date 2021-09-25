"Dance is my passion," said Margeaux McCarthy, who both teaches dance (hip hop) at Florida Dance Workshop and has created an app for dancers to sell their costumes and other accessories. By day, she sell commercial real estate.
Hunter and Margeaux McCarthy with their daughter, 1-year-old Darla Quinn.
SUN PHOTO BY NANCY J. SEMON
Punta Gorda resident Margeax McCarthy was excited when she recently revealed she would be launching a website within a few weeks that's based on her Dance Xchange app.
McCarthy, who is a dancer by night and a commercial real estate adviser by day, spent two years saving $25,000 for her app's start-up costs, she said. The app premiered in January and is sold through the Apple store via iPhones.
"Dance Xchange has been downloaded 500 times," she said grinning, as her husband Hunter McCarthy looked on, holding their 1-year-old daughter Darla.
The website will bring her business to more dancers, she said.
The website, like the app, will allow dancers to sell their costumes. They receive 80% of the selling price, while McCarthy's business gets 20%. "But it's not all profit," she explained, saying taxes and other expenses will be paid from her share of the profits.
New ballroom and Latin costumes can be expensive — from under $200 all the way up to over $1,000, with most costing somewhere in between.
Competitive dancers often don't wear their costumes over and over, or even a second time.
Rather than have their costumes hanging in the closet, now dancers can make money.
McCarthy teaches hip hop classes Monday and Tuesday evenings at Florida Dance Workshop in Punta Gorda. She also conducts classes for competition teams, she said.
Both McCarthy and her husband work for SVN Lotus, a commercial real estate advisory firm, in Sarasota. But he, too, has another job teaching physical education at Kingsway Elementary School in Punta Gorda.
McCarthy met her husband at Charlotte High School; her family moved to Florida from Maine, where her parents ran a restaurant, she said.
She went to Florida Atlantic University while Hunter went to Ava Maria University where he played baseball.
Before and during her time at FAU, McCarthy became increasingly interested in marketing, design and creating an app. The next step for the entrepreneur is to create a nonprofit organization providing scholarships for dancers, she said.
Admitting "dance is my passion," McCarthy thought a moment and added, "but I love real estate too."
