PORT CHARLOTTE — A local mother continues to struggle after surgery and is hoping for help from the community.
When Cortney Egan broke her left leg in an ATV crash at the age of 18, she didn’t realize it would lead to an amputation 12 years later and more frustration from there.
Egan, 31, a wife and mother of three, had to have her leg amputated below the knee in December 2020 after years of failed surgeries, an ankle implant and other complications.
The Daily Sun reported on her struggles in January 2021. While the community response was helpful, Egan said her and her family’s issues haven’t stopped.
A month ago, Egan had to have another amputation surgery — this one above her knee.
The surgeon “took my knee completely,” Egan said. “When they do it through the knee, they leave part of your femur bone so your stump doesn’t look so short.”
She worries about what the future might hold for her and her family.
“About March or April, I started developing a really hard lump to the right of my stump and it started out small and then it got bigger and bigger,” Egan said. “It had gotten big and hard and the doctors told me I can’t fit you with a prosthetic because it won’t be hard and proper on my knee.”
Egan is now facing even more months of physical therapy and other complications.
Since the initial amputation, Cortney’s husband, Brian, has had to leave work to take care of her, their 3-year-old daughter and their two autistic sons, 11 and 9.
“There are several things for why I can’t go farther,” Egan said. “My circulation was very bad. My stump was ice cold. So, (the doctor) was very concerned that I had clogged arteries.”
Egan said she had an ultrasound and found out her arteries weren’t clogged but became something called a neuroma.
“Taking your nerves are a bunch of spaghetti noodles twisted up in knots and all bunched up and creating and causing more pain,” she said. “Not only is it causing pressure – it felt like it was going to explode.”
Egan said despite receiving help from local churches with meals and other aid, costs associated with rent and house bills, vehicle problems, hospital bills, and other needs for her and their autistic children continue to set them back.
“It’s scary and it’s hard,” Cortney said. “We’re scared that we’re going to end up getting evicted or end up homeless if we can’t come up with rent.
“We’re cutting all unnecessary costs, we’re going to food banks,” she said, “we’re trying to utilize what assistance we can from the government but we keep getting told disability and unemployment are backed up so we just can’t count on that right now.”
To help out, go to GoFundMe.com and search Cortney Egan.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.