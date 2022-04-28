CHARLOTTE HARBOR - The Islamic Community of South West Florida spent the last weekend of Ramadan serving feasts to its members.
The mosque's name, Masjid Nur, means "Mosque of the Light" in Arabic. Located on Harborview Road, its approximate 150 members come from Charlotte, Sarasota and surrounding counties.
Mohammed Lone, a retired hospital worker from Charlotte County who was born in Pakistan, invited The Daily Sun to meet with the iman, view prayer services and join in a feast after sunset Saturday.
Ramadan is nearing its end.
"Then, we celebrate Eid; it's like Christmas," Lone said.
Eid means festival or feast in Arabic. It consists of days of celebrations, prayers and food.
In many countries with large Muslim populations, Eid al-Fitr is a national holiday, and in some countries Muslims decorate their homes with lanterns, lights or flowers.
Ramadan occurs in the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, but the date changes each year because Islam uses the lunar calendar based on cycles of the moon.
"This year Ramadan began on April 2 and it will end on April 29 or 30, depending when the new moon appears," Lone said.
Ramadan is the most sacred month of the year for Muslims who believe that during this month God revealed the first verses of the Quran, Islam's sacred text, to the Prophet Mohammed on a night known as "The Night of Power" - Laylat al-Qadr in Arabic.
If one is physically able to, a Muslim is expected to fast from sunrise to sunset, with nothing to eat or drink in between. But at sunset, the feast begins during Ramadan which lasts the month.
On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Islamic Community of South West Florida members took turns catering a feast. Last Saturday, Dr. Jaffer Khan, a gastroenterologist from Venice, and his wife Angela Khan, provided a catered Pakastani dinner for a crowd of about 80.
Iman Syed Sulaman explained what Islam is.
"Islam is about upholding the five pillars of faith," he said. "The belief that there is no god but God and Muhammad is the Messenger of God; prayer five times a day; charity (alms); fasting during Ramadan; and making a Pilgrimage (hajj)."
Sulaman was born in India and came to the area in 2014. His father arrived in Arcadia earlier in 2002 and was also an iman.
"The best way to learn about Islam is to read the Quran," Sulaman said.
Sulaman said the faith is one of moderation and charity, but some fundamentalists have skewed the religion's true meaning.
When it was time to pray, Sulaman led the service in the men's side of the mosque. There are different positions performed in unison while in prayer, beginning with a standing stance.
Over on the women's side, the prayers were also being performed.
As the sun set, everyone rose and made their way into the two dining halls.
"Come, eat," urged women who began to pack up food for visitors to enjoy for the next two days.
"And please come back," one urged as twilight turned into night.
