As Rev. Louis Anderson considered the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police then watched the coverage of the resulting protests and riots in Minneapolis, tears began to flow down his face.
"It saddens my heart... that racism is just prevalent," he said. "It's bad, where the whole world can see it. We have suffered a lot down through the years, even as we try to do the best for our families as far as teaching our kids that we must love everybody."
On Thursday, he said it was still hard to talk about Floyd's death.
Floyd, 46, died after being pinned for minutes beneath the knee of a police officer.
A widely circulated cellphone video shows a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, pressing Floyd into the pavement as he complains that he can't breathe.
Anderson is the president of the Punta Gorda chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. He's on a task force to increase transparency between local law enforcement and the black community, which he considers a great success.
But still, racism persists across the nation.
"You'll hear me say it over and over again, it saddens my heart to see that there are people out there that look at and view African-Americans as nobody, when we are to treat everybody fairly," he said. "It saddens my heart as we work as leaders to keep the transparency between law enforcement and other governmental agencies. Again, we've come a long way. It hurts. It penetrates our soul. And now we are, as a race, we're trying to process this when we can't process it — as to why something of this magnitude would happen."
While Floyd's death took place far from Florida, the same narrative has unfolded again and again. In Georgia, Ahmaud Arbery was killed by white men while he was running in their neighborhood. In New York City, a white woman called the police on Christian Cooper while he was birdwatching. In Louisville, Kentucky, Breonna Taylor was reportedly killed in her own home by officers looking for a suspect who had already been arrested at a different location.
"It's closer than we think," Anderson said. "I'm hoping that here in our county, Charlotte County, that our law enforcement officers and the chief of police would make some type of public presentation to ensure our communities that we have nothing to worry about in Charlotte County."
SHERIFF IRATE
Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight is angry.
He watched the video with his officers and it didn't help the emotion. He called the Minneapolis police "a lost agency."
He can't stand what happened.
"That's a training and cultural problem. And it's a d--- shame," he said. "They need to wipe out their hierarchy. I hope the federal government goes in and puts them in a consent decree."
But knowing some of the previous issues with Minneapolis, it didn't shock him that the tragedy took place. There are some police forces that still use neck positions as a part of arresting practices in some cases — but not Sarasota County, Knight said. If an officer is using a person's neck in an incident, it is the same as using deadly force.
"We don't get on the neck," he said. "We want to de-escalate everything. We treat and train that you stay off the neck. We treat that it's deadly force if you're up on the neck. (An officer) believes that (they must be) using deadly force," he said.
In the death of George Floyd, officers were wearing black gloves, which officers use as "fighting gloves," Knight said. And none of the other officers did anything to stop what was going on.
And as he mentions it, Knight gets angry again.
"Why didn't they (the other officers) start to de-escalate it? Because their (police) culture is telling their community they are G---d--- in charge. Like an occupying force."
He is gruff in his assessment.
"How did that work out for you? They (protesters) burned up your precinct, your cars. They're disrespecting you. ... There's never a riot until the cops show up."
While one officer's actions killed George Floyd, the others should have stopped it.
"They have no empathy for the people they're supposed to be protecting. Zero. And when they're standing there and not doing anything, they're consciously condoning it."
Knight talks about to the original intent of police, centuries ago, to be the go-between between armies and communities.
"We're supposed to be a part of society," he said.
And that takes learning about the people. Knowing the people. It seems that hasn't happened in places like Minneapolis or Glynn County, Georgia, where Arbery was killed, he said.
"If you don't grow and understand what's going on in your community, whether you like it or not, learn their cultures and know what's going on, then don't be chief," he said.
Knight said officers across the nation need to be a part of their communities, no matter what. He said he's worked himself and his department to be known by all. He knows leaders in the African-American community and talks to them, meeting with them and being a part of their lives as well.
"It pisses me off because of all the hard work we've done," he said.
There used to be an atmosphere of officers helping others out if they broke a law, he said. That's changed. He said if an officer is arrested for DUI, that officer will be fired; if he learned another officer tries to hide the arrest of a officer, he'd fire them as well.
For Minneapolis, he thinks the police chief should resign and said the next one in charge should meet with officers; go on duty with them, meet with jail staff; meet with the community.
But whatever happens, it will take years for a cultural move to happen.
Knight said he brought in professors and consultants and community leaders to help bring credibility to the change. It took years and he said he's not perfect, but it's something they still work on.
"One person can't change it," he said.
The sheriff, who is retiring in a few months, is chagrined with the efforts made locally that are hampered by officer actions 1,650 miles northwest of the county.
"I worked hard and now I have to deal with this bulls--- of the Minneapolis police at the end of my career," Knight said.
North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison went online to describe the death as "very disturbing."
"I believe everyone should be treated with dignity, respect, and humanity. From my limited view this was not exhibited by these police officers," Garrison said.
He said the knee on the neck of someone in custody "is not something practiced here at the North Port Police Department."
In his statement, Garrison agreed with the action in firing the officers.
"As with any major incident, a thorough investigation is underway in Minnesota and I am confident in the system and believe justice will be served."
He said North Port officers "work extremely hard in forming partnerships and bonds with our community to increase the trust and transparency of our profession."
"I am sadden(ed) by the fact that this incident will tarnish the badge that are so proudly worn by the members of our police department,” Garrison said.
The Punta Gorda Police Department and Charlotte County Sheriff's Office did not provide a comment.
'STOOD BY THEIR POLICIES"
Anderson hopes local law enforcement will take a stand and make it known that their agencies will not tolerate such injustice and cruel acts based on skin color.
"I am blessed to report and say to you today that our law enforcement officers have stood by their policies and have protected our communities, and they have done a spectacular job in doing that," he said. "Charlotte County is unique in its own way and we vow to work together."
Anderson said it concerns him that some people in society think rules apply only to other ethnic groups and not to everyone. He emphasized the importance of education and teaching children in the school system that everyone is created equal.
As a pastor, he also stressed the importance of prayer.
"I encourage the pastors to stand behind their sacred desks, whether they're using social media, or the telephone, and encourage the people to continue to pray for our country, pray for our communities," he said. "We're all dealing with COVID-19 and now we're having to deal with this issue and this horrific death."
He's keeping Floyd's family in his prayers and asking that the nation could find "some type of peace in the midst of this storm," though he's not sure how quickly that peace will come.
"Even as the struggle continues, there's going to be a brighter light at the end of the tunnel, and that light is the light of Christ," he said.
Gondolier Editor Scott Lawson contributed. Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
