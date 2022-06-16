The Animal Welfare League, Suncoast Humane Society and E.A.R.S. rescue sanctuary are at capacity and need help.
In some cases, pets that people need to give up are turned away from the shelters.
"Every rescue that I'm aware of is packed right now," Englewood Animal Rescue Sanctuary Executive Director Todd Zimmerman said. "It's disheartening; we're getting dozens of calls every week from people who have to surrender their animals."
Zimmerman said the housing crisis is a big part of the problem.
"The economy and housing prices have forced them to live with their families or in RVs. It's a huge factor and has slowed down adoptions," Zimmerman said.
He said his shelter can hold only 30 animals — all cats, while the dogs are fostered out to its eight families.
Zimmerman said those wanting to turn in their pets keep calling shelters. If none are found, "that puts the onus on them — they open the door or put their pet down."
He said 60% of those who surrender pets said they don't want to do it but have no choice.
To view dogs and cats available for adoption, or for other information visit https://www.earsanimalrescue.com/.
People interested must make an appointment for a dog adoption, but cats can be seen in person at Ears, Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at 500 North Indiana Ave., Englewood, phone 941-681-3877.
The AWL in Charlotte Harbor recently pleaded on social media for help with the influx of animals.
"We know we've asked for a lot lately, but the reality is that we're in dire need for fosters," is the message on the AWL's website.
Marketing manager Beth Marcino told The Daily Sun that the shelter is "full and overflowing."
Needed are kitten and senior cat fosters as well as large-breed dog fosters until an adoptive "parent" is found.
There are about five large dogs that can ready to go home with everything they need.
The no-kill shelter is running a special through June; adopt a large breed adult or senior dog for $49.99, Marcino said.
To compound matters, the shelters are getting a large influx of kittens, as it's "kitten season now," she said.
A week ago, two stray mother cats were brought to the AWL along with 30 kittens.
If people can't adopt a kitten now, they can consider fostering one until a permanent home is found, Marcino recommended.
If a fostered dog or cat is in need of medical care, the AWL will provide it, she said.
However, the shelter does not pay for medical care of adopted pets.
Marcino said some of the animals are diabetic, and the perfect foster or adoptive parent would be ones familiar with giving an insulin shot, such as nurses and others in the medical field.
One 9-year-old dog needing a home is "Doug."
He has some joint issues and "needs a home with no other dogs or a cat," Marcino said.
Applications to foster can be found at: https://awlshelter.org/foster/.
The shelter, at 3519 Drance St. in Port Charlotte, requests people email or send texts but not call.
Marcino said that in addition to having dogs and cats, the AWL also has some small mammals, such as rabbits.
AWL is also in need of towels, small fleece blankets, Purina one Smartblend dog food, Purina One mother and baby cat food wet and dry, and kitchen scales.
To see all the items needed and to access AWL's Amazon wish list, visit: https://awlshelter.org/wishlist/.
The Suncoast Humane Society has an adoption event on its website — https://www.humane.org/.
From 9 a.m.-3 p.m. June 18, each dog adoption at Suncoast Humane Society will cost $25.
Photos of the 36 dogs up for adoption on the website, along with photos of cats and small mammals such as guinea pigs and rabbits.
Suncoast is at 6781 San Casa Drive in Englewood.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.