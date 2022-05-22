As the country makes efforts to solve a shortage of infant formula, local agencies are taking steps to help families.
The Charlotte County Homeless Coalition runs a food pantry for both local families in general and families in their shelter.
In recent weeks, its supplies of baby formula has shrunk due to the increased demand.
“We have more people looking for baby formula because they can’t find it in the stores,” Director of Development Jennifer Welch said.
In a news release from May 12, the Florida Department of Health reported that State Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo sent a letter to the FDA regarding the formula shortages and their effect on “some of Florida’s most vulnerable populations.”
“DOH-Charlotte wants to ensure Floridians are kept up to date on this issue and have the correct information on how to protect your family,” it stated.
A major factor in the shortage nationwide has been a recall of Abbott Nutrition brand formula earlier this year. According to Florida DOH, the Department “immediately reached out” to retailers that accepted Women, Infants, and Children benefits — known as WIC benefits — to explore alternative formula supplies.
Impacted formula brands included Similac PM 60/40, Similac, Alimentum and EleCare.
Florida DOH stressed that the recall did affect “Florida’s primary WIC milk-based formula;” however, the recall did place additional stress on the overall formula market.
The same day as the FDOH news release, Sarasota Memorial Hospital released a Q&A video focused on the local impact of the formula crisis.
Heather Graber, clinical manager for the hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, said the hospital is not experiencing a shortage in its own stocks. Staff, however, are continuing to remain in contact with suppliers to be proactive.
“We’re monitoring our stock levels closely to make sure we have no issues,” Graber said.
Dr. Rachna Gulati, a pediatrician with Sarasota Memorial, said mothers have been seeking her advice on how to cope with the shortage, especially new or expecting parents.
While Gulati has advocated for breastfeeding where it is possible, she also acknowledges some parents will need real avenues of support for finding formula.
She recommended reaching out to local WIC programs and charities, and advised that — in most cases — switching brands of formula is low-risk.
“The baby’s not going to be harmed by switching from one formula brand to another, unless they are on some specialty brand,” said Gulati, referring to infants on specialty formula in the latter case — such as amino-acid based formulas.
Gulati strongly advised against “informal” breastfeeding swaps, citing the unknown quantities of random feeders offering to nurse infants.
If parents do feel the need to search for breast milk as a substitute, she added, they should do serious research and look for accredited milk banks — one such entity being the Human Milk Banking Association of North America.
Gulati also advised parents not to water down formula to try and make it last longer, saying that such practices also dilute the nutrients in the formula that babies need like sodium or iron.
For the same reason, she also advised against attempting to make homemade formula.
The Charlotte County Homeless Coalition is accepting donations of baby formula for its pantry, which is distributed to at-need, vetted families in the community. Donations can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Coalition’s office at 1476 Kenesaw St., Port Charlotte.
