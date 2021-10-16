By day, Phyllis Csaszar’s work has been rather mundane — verifying patients’ hospital insurance.
But after hours, she is a psychic, offering her services as a ghost-hunter and medium. Oh, and she also helps a team that looks for a Bigfoot-type creature in our local woods.
During her upcoming lecture on Oct. 23 at Serenity Gardens in Port Charlotte, Csaszar, 69, will address her unique abilities, but she will primarily focus on Florida’s version of Bigfoot, known locally as the skunk ape, or “Mookie.”
“I’ve always known I was psychic,” said the Charlotte County resident, who is also an “ordained, born-again Christian minister.”
Growing up in Parsippany, New Jersey, she was around 7 when she first began to have psychic experiences, she said.
Csaszar has gone into local preserves with members of the Mid-Florida Bigfoot group.
Csaszar said one of the stars of “Finding Bigfoot” and “Expedition Bigfoot,” Ryan Golembeske, will be at her lecture as well as Robert Robinson, who is another Bigfoot hunter in the field of cryptozoology.
But her decades of work and research has explored realms so much beyond Bigfoot. She is well-known in communities following paranormal activity. She is the founder of the Center for Galactic Enlightenment, Charlotte and Surrounding Areas Paranormal Entity Research (C.A.S.P.E.R.), and she has given readings to celebrity clients including Marina Sirtis, of “Star Trek The Next Generation.”
She’s also offered her services to help local families who have a ghost problem in their home.
Csaszar has appeared in the documentary, “The Mookie Experiment,” produced by Outkast Paranormal, which was filmed this year.
Earlier, Hollywood “discovered” Csaszar, and she was featured on the Travel Channel’s “Haunted Hospitals.” But after her episode aired, Csaszar cut ties with the the producers, saying they “sensationalized” her experience.
Ghoulies and ghosties and things that go bump in the night
You might say it’s a family affair, because in addition to her sister who has psychic abilities, her daughter and a granddaughter have also gone on Bigfoot and ghost-hunting expeditions with her.
Their travels have taken them to St. Augustine, Fort Myers, the woods of Englewood and Sarasota County, and to a cemetery in Punta Gorda — all places where they’ve experienced the paranormal.
One bone-chilling story she related was a ghost rising from the ground and materializing in front of her daughter.
And then there’s Csaszar’s affiliation with renowned Bigfoot hunter and documentary filmmaker, Stacy Brown, who, along with Marie Dumont, a close friend of Csaszar’s, have gone on expeditions with her.
Being psychic means one can communicate, or commune, with others and other lifeforms, explained Csaszar. She said in one of the treks through a nature preserve in Sarasota County, she’s had psychic experiences with a skunk ape which left physical evidence to her group, in the form of a torn-apart rabbit as an offering, she said.
The reason why humans have been unable to capture Bigfoot on camera, or even hunt or trap one, might be due to the fact they are interdimensional, meaning they come from another dimension and then disappear, Csaszar claims.
If you would like to learn more about Csazar’s experiences, her Oct. 23 lecture begins at 6 p.m. at Serenity Gardens, 995 Tamiami Trail, Suite B. Tickets are $20 for adults, and $10 for children 7 to 12. All persons under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
Purchase online by gong to sgjourneytowellness.org or call 941-883-4942. Tickets must be paid for in advance; autographs and personal photos will be available.
Tickets are limited and will be sold on a first-come basis.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.