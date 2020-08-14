A lucky Rottweiler in Port Charlotte has been selected as an "All American Dog" in a national contest, and she'll be featured in a 2021 calendar later this fall.
Lua, a 1-year-old pup, was chosen from thousands of entries as part of the Early Times All-American Dogs social media campaign.
"I heard about the contest last year and when I saw a post on social media a few months ago I figured I'd give it a try and enter," said owner Lori Dugas, Lua’s owner.
When she was just 12 weeks old, Lua fell off a balcony and fractured her spine, leaving her without the use of her legs. After months of physical therapy and water therapy, Lua ended up in a shelter in West Palm Beach.
That's when Lori and T.J. Dugas found her and came to her rescue. They went to visit her at her foster family's house and two months later, the foster family brought Lua to Port Charlotte.
"T.J. wanted a Rottweiler and I told him only if it was a rescue," Lori said. "She doesn’t let her disability slow her down. She is as happy as can be in her wheelchair. Her positive attitude has brought so much joy to our lives.”
Lori said when Lua is not in her wheelchair, she uses her front paws to pull herself around and she "scoots and hops" around on her butt.
"She's such a fun loving dog," Lori said. "We took her to the dog beach the other day to swim and she had such a good time. People would stop and thank us for adopting a special needs pet that requires diapers, and we just say 'it's just like having a kid' ... most things become routine over time."
As a contest winner, Lua received a complimentary dog house from Early Times All-American Whisky as well as a free photo shoot.
“As soon as we saw Lua, we knew she was a winner,” said Robert Trinkle, partner and senior vice president at PriceWeber, a company that handles public relations for Early Times. “Lua has overcome many difficulties in her life, including two different 8-week courses of regular therapy. Her dedication to keep moving is the true spirit of an Early Times All-American Dog."
Trinkle said the mission of the calendar is to raise awareness for the K9s for Warriors, a nonprofit organization in Ponte Vedra Beach committed to training service canines for military veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), traumatic brain injury, and other trauma resulting from post-9/11 military service.
The calendar will also feature Molly, a 1-year-old Florida rescue dog sponsored by Early Times. Molly is training to become a service canine as part of the brand’s partnership with K9s For Warriors. To date, Early Times has donated $200,000 to K9s For Warriors.
Last week a billboard advertising the calendar featuring Lua was revealed on I-75 near exit 170 in Port Charlotte.
This is the second year Early Times has put together the pet calendar campaign. Lori and her husband are thrilled that Lua was selected as a winner.
"The dog house is so cool — it literally is an old whiskey barrel that has been painted and stained," Lori said. "The photo shoot was done at Laishley Park. She loved getting all the extra attention. The photo on the billboard was taken at the park."
The Early Times 2021 All-American Dogs calendar includes stories of redemption, lifesaving-heroics, military training and unwavering companionship, and will be available to the public in a free downloadable and printable version on the Early Times website.
To see photos of all the winners, visit the Early Times Facebook page.
Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com
