Two things about Ryan Lewis hit you right off the bat.
The guy has the most sincere, unwavering eye contact you’ve ever been pinned by.
Then he’ll reach out a big, warm paw to shake your hand.
“They call me Tex," he'll say. "I’m from a little town in north Texas called Shady Shores. We had a mayor, a boat ramp and a church.”
Come to think of it, there are three things about Tex.
He’ll also say,
“I want to introduce you to what real barbecue is.”
And, then, he’ll do just that.
Self-made chefs abound, but few amass more than 500 followers after running their own business for barely two months. Other local barbecue guys applauded him on social media.
The second day Lewis moved to town, he started cheffing at Punta Gorda’s Perfect Caper just before its COVID shutdown, then moved on to the new Harbor Social.
When interviewing with Lee Richardson at Leroy’s Southern Kitchen & Bar, he said, “It’s hard for me to show up on time. I arrive early! And anything you guys need, there’s no job beneath me.”
Richardson hired him on the spot.
Tucked in Lewis’ back pocket were the hometown-good Texas barbecue recipes that he’d started perfecting 22 years ago with his best friend, Andy.
“It wasn’t like we could jump on our bicycles and go get somethin’ to eat,” he said. “So we made barbecue. At first we made a lot of really bad barbecue — practicin’ I guess you’d say. About 10 years ago, practice was over, and we haven’t changed a thing since.”
In October — with his uncle Harold’s backing and with help from his whole, paradoxically vegan, family — the family carnivore opened his own 30-foot barbecue truck with a monster smoker. He called it Top Notch Smokehouse.
Every food truck owner will tell you about stuff that can go wrong.
The fryer breaks loose when you slam on the brakes; the service window awning blows off in a stiff wind; the thing dies at the peak of the Peace River Bridge.
From the get-go, Tex’s rig was hit with the predictable mechanical difficulties — tire blowouts, electrical issues, a frame that sagged under the weight of that mammoth smoker.
Nothing stopped the upbeat Texan whose passion is barbecue. People queued up for it, and every service sold out.
“Back home, if you didn’t see or smell smoke,” Lewis said, “that barbecue joint wouldn’t make it. I don’t have an oven on board, and I dang sure don’t carry liquid smoke. I smoke with oak, the good old-fashioned way, low and slow, 16 hours. And I have multiple alarms wakin’ me up through the night to get all those meats just right.”
He scratch-makes his own glazes, rub and three sauces that are good enough to bottle.
His now-famous brisket — coated with a rich, black, sweet, crusty bark — really does melt in your mouth.
Jamie Richardson, co-owner of both Leroy’s and Punta Gorda’s healthy new Gorda Bowls, admitted, “I had no desire for barbecue. Then one of the guys who worked for us at Leroy’s opened a food truck, and Tex’s amazing brisket was the first I’d had in forever.”
By December, though, Lewis was so tired that he’d sleep 22 hours at a clip. His family figured it was his 120-hour weeks catching up with him.
Three days before his 37th birthday in January, he was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia and entered Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa for a month’s treatment.
His big sister, Amanda Pendleton, said, “Most in his situation would be concerned for their own well-being. Ryan was cutting up with the nurses, trying to make them laugh, telling me how hard their jobs must be to work with patients who feel depressed, that if he could brighten their day a little, that’s what he was going to do. He also sought out other patients who didn’t have visitors, whom he thought looked like they could use someone to talk to.”
After his release, he felt great and put on several big services, all sold out.
While waiting for a bone marrow donor and transplant, he plans to keep on smoking, saving up as much as he can, for as long as he can.
He’ll have to take 100 days off for the procedure and recovery. Self-employed, he has no income when he isn't working, so his sister started a modest GoFundMe.
Lewis said, “Realizing that 10% is what happens to us and 90% is how we react to it, I’m viewing this bone marrow transplant as a good thing. 100 days down and out is something I am willing to accept for the greater good: It’ll help me beat cancer.”
Friends and family, of whom Tex has a whole passel, are wearing blue bracelets in support.
They read: “Cancer picked the wrong guy ... Don’t mess with TEXas!”
