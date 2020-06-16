President Donald Trump signed an executive order Tuesday in response to the national outcry over police violence.
The Executive Order on Safe Policing for Safe Communities states law enforcement officers provide essential protection that all Americans require to raise their families and lead productive lives but acknowledges, “Unfortunately, there have been instances in which some officers have misused their authority, challenging the trust of the American people, with tragic consequences for individual victims, their communities, and our Nation.”
“All Americans are entitled to live with the confidence that the law enforcement officers and agencies in their communities will live up to our Nation’s founding ideals and will protect the rights of all persons,” it states. “Particularly in African-American communities, we must redouble our efforts as a Nation to swiftly address instances of misconduct.”
The order provides incentives for more agencies to become accredited, directs the Attorney General to create a database for sharing information regarding police misconduct, focuses on providing more training opportunities for law enforcement working with individuals suffering from mental illness, homelessness and addiction, and directs the Attorney General to propose new legislation to improve law enforcement practices.
Here’s what our local law enforcement is saying:
Punta Gorda Police Department:
Lt. Dylan Renz said it will probably take some time for decisions to be made at the federal level to know exactly what impact the order may have on the agency.
As far as accreditation, the police department is accredited through the Commission for Law Enforcement Accreditation, an independent credentialing body.
“We wholeheartedly believe in the accreditation process and in having an independent organization ensure that our policies, training protocols, management tools, and community engagement initiates are in line with best practices,” he said.
For information sharing, Renz said the Florida Department of Law Enforcement already maintains a statewide database. Incorporated that information into a national database would likely have no direct impact on individual agencies within Florida, he said.
Renz said mental health training is vital for today’s law enforcement officers.
“Over the years with the reduction or elimination of many social services, such as mobile crisis units, police officers have had to take a primary role in handling mental health crisis situations,” he said. “The Punta Gorda Police Department has spent several years ensuring that our officers receive proper training in dealing with these situations and as of last year nearly all of our officers are certified as Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) officers. We have several new officers that are yet to complete the training due to COVID-19 restrictions.”
The department is in favor of more grand opportunities to improve its practices.
“We recently utilized Department of Justice grant funding to begin our body worn camera program and would certainly welcome other opportunities for us to improve law enforcement practices and build community engagement,” Renz said.
North Port Police Department:
Chief Todd Garrison said the department was happy to note many of the issues outlined in the president’s executive order area already being done or in the works in the North Port Police Department.
“It is good to see an added focus on mental health and addiction concerns and what ultimately falls to law enforcement officers to deal with,” he said. “Many of the issues we see and work with center around mental health and drug abuse. Additional resources could help reduce many of the situations our officers find themselves in, reducing possible conflicts to begin with.”
Garrison said agencies across the nation are already working toward additional reporting through the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS). The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will also begin collecting use of force data along with crime data, which will go into effect January 2021.
“We’re more than willing to provide that information on a consistent basis,” Garrison said.
NPPD is a double excelsior State accredited agency, which means it has received 15 years of continuous re-accreditation with no violations.
“We exceed in meeting recognized standards,” Garrison said. “We’re happy to continue that tradition. We’re also happy to continue with programs aimed at developing or improving relationships between law enforcement and the communities they serve, including through community outreach and listening sessions. For years we have worked transparently and openly with traditional media and our very active social media channels.”
The department holds many community events like Coffee with a Cop, Shop with a Cop, National Night Out, and Neighborhood Watch, and it’s also implemented a Community Policing team, which focuses on issues like homelessness and working with youth.
“This has helped build our relationships with our community which has been highlighted with all of the support we have received recently,” he said. “We are always will(ing) to listen to those we have the privilege to protect and serve.”
Neither the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, not the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office responded to requests for comment Tuesday.
