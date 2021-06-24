Built Right, a pool heater company headquartered next to the Punta Gorda Airport, will expand into manufacturing following its acquisition by Spanish company Fluidra.
The Charlotte County Economic Development Office announced the acquisition late Wednesday. The move is expected to generate about 30 new jobs in manufacturing in Charlotte County.
The EDO described Fluidra as a global leader in pool and wellness equipment. The company operates in 45 countries with global sales of 1.5 euros or $1.8 billion, according to its website.
Built Right makes high-performance heat pump pool heaters with sales and dealers all over Florida.
Its headquarters is at 28110 Challenger Blvd. adjacent to the airport. Built Right has been refurbishing units at its Charlotte County site, but will be able to start manufacturing new units now, EDO Business Recruitment Manager Kay Tracy told The Daily Sun.
Dave Gammon, the county's Director of Economic Development, said: "For years it's been a pleasure working with Built Right through our Business Retention and Expansion Program, and we look forward to their next chapter of growth in Charlotte County as the company expands its manufacturing business and adds 30 new jobs in our community."
Built Right officials could not be reached for comment by press time, but Fluidra CEO Bruce Brooks said in the press release: "The purchase of Built Right will allow us to further expand our product portfolio and increase our presence in the fast-growing North America heat pump category and represents an important step forward in our strategic plan for the area."
