After Hurricane Maria devastated parts of her home country of Puerto Rico, Port Charlotte pulmonologist, Dr. Lohaliz Bobe knew she had to help.
Bobe, along with her friend Dr. Gisela Zabata started collecting donations for residents.
They didn’t know how they would transport the items, but they would figure that out at a later time.
She made Facebook posts and asked patients via her Punta Gorda office to bring in donations. People even sent Amazon boxes with supplies to Bobe or Zabata’s houses.
“It was just so much [they needed] that we were overwhelmed,” she said.
Bobe has many friends and family that were still living there at the time Maria hit.
She was unable to get in touch with anyone back home for over a week. Until finally one of her brother’s co-worker was able to get in touch through email to let her know her family was safe.
“It’s really hard when something like that happens, and you’re not there,” Bobe said. “When it’s related to your family and your people you just feel very hopeless and helpless.”
Residents needed water, food, baby formula, baby and adult diapers, among many other supplies.
Bobe was connected with Dr. Luis Berrios in Tampa who was also collecting. He planned to use a private plane to transport goods to those who needed it.
Physically, she felt she wasn’t doing much. She didn’t have a plane, she couldn’t get to Puerto Rico, she was just making connections, and connecting those who wanted to help with those who could make it happen.
“We were able to move people from Puerto Rico to get medical care from one person talking to another,” she said.
Patients were transported from Puerto Rico to Tampa and Fort Lauderdale, depending on what kind of medical care they needed.
“They’re still suffering with people who don’t have power and don’t have a house and it’s almost two years,” Bobe said.
Ahead of hurricane season, she encouraged Charlotte County to residents to be prepared for any storm.
“People need to take it seriously. It’s something you don’t have control of,” she said, adding that if officials order you to move, you must move.
As a result of her efforts to help the people of Puerto Rico, Bobe was awarded the Frist Humanitarian Award. The award created by HCA co-founder Dr. Thomas R. Frist recognizes HCA employees who go above and beyond to improve human life.
HCA awards employees in three categories: Physician, Employee and Volunteer.
The physician recipient is awarded a $10,000 donation to the charity of his or her choice.
“You don’t do anything because you think anybody is going to recognize what you do,” Bobe said.
She credits Zabata, her office, and her partners for coming together to help Puerto Rico.
You never think you’ve done enough, or you’re doing something super big,” she said.
”It doesn’t need to be a hurricane, it doesn’t need to be a tragedy, you can help people on a daily basis.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.