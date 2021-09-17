ENGLEWOOD — Gray skies might hang over local beaches this weekend, but the signs of the toxic red tide have cleared out.
It's the first time waters of Charlotte Harbor, Englewood, Boca Grande and Venice have all been clear of the toxic K. brevis algae since the beginning of July.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission posts the results of water samples tested in the past eight days. It looked good Friday.
All the samples locally showed no signs of intensified concentrations of toxic red tide algae. Only samples from Sarasota's New Pass and waters near Longboat Key turned up low red tide concentrations.
If any red tide cells were in the rest of the samples for Sarasota and Charlotte, then they were natural "background" counts, less than 10,000 cells per liter of water.
Not so lucky are Pinellas and Pasco counties. Water samples taken along shore and offshore from St. Petersburg and Clearwater saw medium concentrations. One sample taken four miles offshore from Tarpon Springs produced high concentrations.
Red tide hit different areas at different times this spring and summer. In April, it was reported to the south, in Collier and Lee counties, then in Charlotte Harbor, between the Port Charlotte Beach and Punta Gorda. In May, the algae was found near the mouth of the harbor at Boca Grande Pass and Gasparilla Sound near Placida.
In May and June, Tampa Bay suffered a large red tide bloom. Many blamed the spill at the old Piney Point fertilizer plant property in Tampa Bay for instigating and feeding that bloom.
High concentrations were reported south to Bradenton and Sarasota, and north in the Gulf of Mexico to Pinellas and Pasco County beaches. Millions of pounds of dead fish were removed from beaches and bays.
Englewood Beaches reported low levels of red tide around July 4, and its stuck around the beaches, and then Lemon Bay and Gasparilla Sound through August and the beginning of September with several fish kills reported from Boca Grande to Stump Pass, Englewood, Venice, Nokomis to Sarasota.
Red tide conditions can change daily. For more information about red tide and conditions, visit myfwc.com, the scgov.net Red Tide webpage or visitbeaches.org.
When red tide concentrations exceed 100,000 cells per liter of water, humans can suffer from various respiratory ailments and irritations. Also, high red tide concentrations can trigger fish kills.
The timing is for red tide to leave is excellent for Englewood.
Today is the day of the Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary free Kids Fish-a-Thon. The club invites young people 12 years or younger to participate free in a Fish-a-thon, starting 7 a.m. today on the Anger Fishing Pier at the mainland foot of the Tom Adams Bridge. The youthful anglers will pull in their lines at 10 a.m. when participants will enjoy a Subway lunch with chips and when tournament prizes will be awarded.
