Susan Hutt had decided to quit her volunteer job with the Charlotte County Republican Party, after hearing background chatter on her support for a Democratic candidate for county commissioner.
At the Dec. 13 meeting to elect new officers, however, local members urged her to wait before quitting as committee woman for precinct 44. A colleague praised Hutt’s hard work in her precinct.
Before she was persuaded to wait, Hutt spoke before the members saying, “I’m resigning tonight. On election day, I learned from a fellow member that I had violated the Republican Executive Committee Oath of Office. I spoke ill of a party candidate in a public forum — the radio.”
That candidate was Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch, who went on the win the election easily against Democratic opponent Joan Fischer.
Hutt has been vocal in her opposition to the board’s campaign to eliminate septic systems in the county’s oldest neighborhoods near Charlotte Harbor and the Myakka River. Her neighborhood is next on the list.
“I’ve decided I have to be true to myself and my values. I’m a see something, say something kind of a gal,” she said to audience.
Hutt said she found Fischer to be a fairly conservative candidate, despite her affiliation with the liberal party. She urged voters to support Fischer. Fischer had advocated using more public funds to pay for homeowner connection fees to new sewer projects.
But Hutt learned that being a member of the executive committee has a rule: a member cannot support a non-Republican candidate, if a Republican is running. That’s not true for a general party member, but for the executive members, which includes the precinct leaders. Hutt said members urged her to correct the problem by apologizing to Deutsch, but she decided to resign instead.
Originally, Hutt considered becoming an unaffiliated voter, except during primary elections. Eventually, however, she also decided to remain in the party even if she were to quit the executive committee.
“I will continue to be a Republican,” she said.
After speaking her mind at the meeting, Committee Secretary Christine Sutherland explained the situation to members. Few people know this requirement, Sutherland said. They also don’t know that Hutt cannot be thrown out of her position without a two-thirds vote of the committee.
“I have not yet met a person who was thrown out,” Sutherland said of her experience.
Sutherland and other committee members asked Hutt if she would be willing to wait for another meeting and that vote. Hutt decided to wait.
Hutt told the Sun^p she felt reassured by the members’ response.
“I didn’t know they even knew who I was,” she told the Sun^p.
Speaking in support of Hutt was fellow committee woman Kathleen Coppola, who is also an elected official on the Charlotte County Airport Authority.
“Susan worked really hard, going door to door in the boiling heat,” Coppola said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.