The Allamanda Garden Club of North Port donated science, environmental studies and gardening books to North Port and Imagine high schools in 2019. 

 Photo by Lisa Colburn

PUNTA GORDA GARDEN CLUB

The Punta Gorda Garden Club is accepting scholarship applications from graduating high school seniors, current college students, or previous winners of a PGGC scholarship.


