PUNTA GORDA GARDEN CLUB
The Punta Gorda Garden Club is accepting scholarship applications from graduating high school seniors, current college students, or previous winners of a PGGC scholarship.
Requirements include a B or better grade average, evidence of financial need, and a desire to major in agronomy, botany, conservation, ecology, environmental sciences, environmental engineering, floriculture, forestry, horticulture, landscape design, plant pathology or related fields.
Home-schooled students who meet the criteria are also eligible. A written essay and three letters of recommendation are required with the application.
Application forms are available in the guidance offices at Charlotte, Port Charlotte and Lemon Bay high schools, Charlotte Technical School, Community Christian School, Florida SouthWestern Collegiate High School, or at www.pggc.org.
Deadline for submission is April 1. For more information, contact school counselors or aid officers, or PGGC Scholarship Chair Nancy Knaus at 413-297-7187 or nancyknaus@yahoo.com.
ALLAMANDA GARDEN CLUB
The Allamanda Garden Club of North Port will award $1,500 scholarships to college juniors or seniors in an undergraduate program, as well as graduate or doctoral students, pursuing degrees in the sciences or horticulture-related fields.
College sophomores are eligible as they will be entering their junior year the following fall.
This scholarship provides tuition assistance to students attending a college or university anywhere in the United States. Preference will be given to students who are residents of North Port, Port Charlotte, Englewood or Venice. Application deadline is March 31.
For more information and to apply for the scholarship go to www.allamandagardenclub.com or email info@AllamandaGardenClub.com
ROTONDA WEST WOMAN’S CLUB
The Rotonda West Woman’s Cloub is offering two Bella Williams Memorial Continuing Education Scholarships of $1,500 each. Applicants should be from the Englewood/Rotonda West area and pursuing advanced education or retraining in a college or vocational school.
The scholarships are intended for adults returning to school who have had an interruption in their studies. Send a resume, narrative and optional letters of reference to GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club, Attention: Scholarship, PO Box 672, Placida, FL 33946.
Deadline for receipt of resumes is March 31. For additional information, call Debra 917-573-5512.
BUSINESS AND PROFESSIONAL WOMEN
The Business and Professional Women of Englewood and Venice are offering Learner Scholarships in the amount of $1,000. An Adult Learner is a woman who is currently enrolled in or re-entering college or a technical training program.
Applicant must identify as female and be a resident of Charlotte or Sarasota counties. The deadline for mailing applications is April 30. Scholarship Information and Scholarship Application are at www.BPWEV.org
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.