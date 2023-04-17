Possible Wellen Park Charter School

The Sarasota County School Board approved a new K-8 charter school applicant at Wellen Park this year. A bill in the legislature could channel taxpayer money toward building charter schools in Florida.

TALLAHASSEE — A proposal that would require school districts to share local property-tax revenue with charter schools is teed up for consideration by the full House, after a committee debate Monday about whether it could bring “parity.”

Property taxes collected through discretionary 1.5-mill local levies go toward such things as constructing and renovating traditional public schools and buying land. Meanwhile, charter schools largely receive such money through the state budget.


   
