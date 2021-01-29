The dedication of Charlotte County teachers and support employees was celebrated with a week-long, communitywide effort, presented by Suncoast Credit Union and the Charlotte Local Education Foundation for the Golden Apple Awards.
These teachers and support staff were recognized for remaining flexible during the pandemic.
“Our Teachers and Support employees have worked together as never before, to produce effective teaching methods in a safe environment. It’s been inspirational to watch the teamwork and commitment,” said Sara Wierhake, Executive Director of CLEF.
On Wednesday, Superintendent Steve Dionisio visited each teacher and support employee of the year nominee to present them with a certificate of recognition and a flower bouquet.
By Thursday, five teams of community leaders shipped out boxes of honey pots to deliver to the employees and support staff across the Charlotte County schools. These “Thank you” recognition gifts were sponsored by Suncoast Credit Union and boxed by volunteers. Over 20 people assisted project.
The mission was designed to recognize every staff member involved in the local school system, which was an alternative to the traditional celebrations. Each team was assigned to deliver to five or six locations, reaching around 30 sites with 2,300 pots of honey.
“This year, we’ve seen how important every staff member is to our education system. We wanted to recognize all educators and leaders that surround our teachers and have made it all possible,” said Wierhake. “Not only does CLEF support the teachers and support staff, but Suncoast Credit Union is behind them one hundred percent.”
Wierhake was determined to show appreciation to all members who have made educating through a pandemic possible. “We haven’t done anything like this. All of our CCPS employees deserve thanks and praise.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.