SARASOTA — Scientists have paid the ultimate compliment to Charlotte County’s former Sea Grant agent Betty Staugler.
They named a newly discovered species of what most people call seaweed, but is actually a stringy algae, after the Sarasota resident. They call it Sirenicapillaria stauglerae, which means roughly “mermaid hair named in honor of Betty Staugler.”
And Staugler credits local boater Van Hubbard with pointing it out to her and taking her to where dead mats of it were floating in Lemon Bay near Stump Pass.
It’s not just a new species, but an entirely new category of filamentous algae, lead scientist Dail Laughinghouse said of the brown mats the public sees increasingly floating along the coastline.
If the mats are floating, it’s because the bottom-dwelling algae died and is floating up to the surface where it can block light to life below the surface.
University of Florida phycologists at the Fort Lauderdale Research and Education Center are working diligently to identify and classify the different kinds of algae and cyanobacteria in Florida waterways and in other parts of the world. A recently published research paper by Laughinghouse, David Berthold and Forrest Lefler identifies seven new cyanobacteria species, including S. stauglerae.
This work of identifying algae has particular urgency as Florida’s coasts and wetlands become choked with it to the point of mass killing of marine animals including the beloved manatee. Staugler’s algae, however, is not the algae that’s starving out the east coast manatees, she said. It lives on Florida’s west coast.
These scientists are also analyzing all new species for the presence of toxins that might harm humans or wildlife. They don’t know yet whether S. stauglarae has any toxins, Laughinghouse said.
Of the seven new algae species in the research paper, only one is named after a person.
“The epithet stauglerae is in honour of Elizabeth ‘Betty’ Staugler for her committed work in studying and surveying coastal marine habitats and the ‘Eyes on Seagrass’ Florida Sea Grant Extension programme, which first noted the emergence of this cyanobacterium blanketing areas that had previously been inhabited by sea grass,” reads one paragraph in the paper published in the January 2022 issue of the academic journal, Phycologia.
“It’s not everyone that gets something that’s named after them,” said Laughinghouse, although he noted scientists recently named a few insect species after Donald Trump.
“I’ve been working on cyanobacteria for 20 years, and I don’t have anything named after me,” he said.
Given that species naming lasts for centuries, how does Staugler feel about her name being forever attached to a slimy cyanobacteria?
“Oh my gosh! Completely honored,” she said.
“This is every scientist’s dream. But it’s funny, we tend to have such negative feelings about algae, despite the fact that most are not harmful and in fact are actually beneficial.”
Staugler served as the Sea Grant agent for Southwest Florida for 17 years before accepting a wider role last year as harmful algal bloom coordinator for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) along with University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Services.
With the Florida Sea Grant program, she works through the UF/IFAS. A scientist by training, she educated the public on what was going on with creatures and plants in the Florida ecosystems.
She also set up citizen science projects including “Eyes on Sea Grass,” in which residents go out in the water and measure the increase or decrease in sea grass as an indicator of environmental health.
That program recently helped identify substantial loss of sea grass in Charlotte Harbor, indicating a decline in water quality. One of the big reasons for loss of sea grass, aside from boat propellers and dredging, is overgrowth of algae that blocks the sunlight sea grass needs to grow.
Many marine animals rely on sea grass, from oysters and scallops to manatees, which are dying in record numbers on Florida’s east coast.
Staugler explained why she likes algae, in particular, ones like her namesake which are classified as cyanobacteria.
“Cyanobacteria in particular are the oldest organisms in the fossil records and were the first to evolve to be capable of photosynthesis,” she said. “They paved the way for the existence of other life forms, including us, by providing an oxygenated earth. Super cool when you think about it.”
The UF researchers tried to keep the naming a secret until the paper was to be published, Laughinghouse told The Daily Sun. But a draft was being debated at a meeting, and Staugler wanted to look at it, he said, so they had to tell her then.
Staugler said she believes the credit goes to the researchers.
“They have fascinating stories to tell and are the real stars in describing this and the other new cyanobacterial species.”
