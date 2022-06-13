ENGLEWOOD — Love must be in the water for sea turtles.
While it may not end up a record-breaking year, this sea turtle season — which extends from May 1 to Oct. 31 — has been robust.
"We're coming into the peak," said Zoe Bass, who is the primary state permit holder with Wilma Katz overseeing the Coastal Wildlife Club volunteer sea turtle patrols on Manasota Key.
The Wildlife Club posts its nesting results online. As of June 10, nesting patrols documented 1,834 loggerhead nests on Manasota Key, another 23 green and one Kemp's ridley nest.
South of Stump Pass, along a 2.5-mile stretch of Gulf beach on Knight and Don Pedro islands, Brenda Bossman, a primary permit holder overseeing patrol volunteers, has documented 200 nests.
Mote Marine Laboratory oversees volunteer nesting patrols from Venice north to Longboat Key. As of June 11, Mote reports 1,892 loggerhead and 16 green sea turtle nests.
Both the Wildlife Club and Bossman report numerous false crawls. The club reported 2,237 on Manasota Key alone.
A false crawl is when a female turtle will lumber onto a beach to dig a nest and lay its eggs, but turns around and heads back into the Gulf without laying her eggs. Bossman said some turtles go as far as digging an egg chamber before giving up.
What causes false crawls?
It's hard to say what dissuades a sea turtle from nesting, Bossman said. The turtles can be disrupted by animals or people or some other undetermined reason, she said.
What to do, what not to do
Mote posts on mote.org how best to share local beaches with nesting turtles.
Do:
• If you encounter a nesting turtle or hatchlings, remain quiet and observe from a distance.
• Shield or turn off outdoor lights that are visible on the beach from May through October.
• Close drapes after dark and put beach furniture far back from the water.
• Fill in holes that may entrap hatchlings on their way to the water.
Do not:
• Do not approach nesting turtles or hatchlings. Do not make noise nor shine lights at turtles.
• Do not use cell phone or other flashlights nor fishing lamps on the beach.
• Do not encourage a turtle to move while nesting. Do not pick up hatchlings that have emerged and are heading for the water.
• Do not shoot off fireworks on the beach.
On the water
• Follow Coast Guard-approved safe boating guidelines and use vigilance to avoid striking sea turtles and other large marine life.
• Be sure to stow trash and line when under way. Marine debris that accidentally blows overboard or out of a truck can become ingested by or entangled around marine life.
• Wear polarized sunglasses to better see marine life in your path.
To learn more about sea turtles and nesting, visit myfwc.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.