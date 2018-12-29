The Sears at the Port Charlotte Town Center mall will be closing in late March 2019, the company announced Wednesday.
This location, along with 80 other Sears and Kmart stores nationwide, will begin liquidation sales in about two weeks, the company said in a statement. Florida will also lose four additional Sears in Daytona Beach, Tallahassee, Tampa and Port Richie, as well as a Kmart on Beneva Road in Sarasota, by March.
The company filed for bankruptcy protection Oct. 15.
The accompanying Sears Auto Center will also be closing.
Sears Holding Corp. announced last month the closing of 40 Kmart and Sears stores by February, and announced 142 closings by the end of the year in October.
The company had nearly 700 stores at the time of its bankruptcy filings, CNN reported.
The company set 4 p.m. Friday as the deadline for potential buyers to bid for Sears’ assets, CNN reported, including 500 stores and the Kenmore appliance brand. An official bid has not been reported.
A spokesperson for Sears, Missy Pomerantz, declined to comment to the Sun on the 4 p.m. deadline and whether the company received bids.
These closings are part of Sears Holdings’ “processes to accelerate its strategic transformation and facilitate its financial restructuring,” the company said in its announcement.
The Englewood Sears Hometown Store (55 S. Indiana Ave.), which is privately owned and operated, has no plans to close, the owner told the Sun previously.
