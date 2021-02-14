At 86, Bill Reidenbauch co-piloted a three-seater aircraft over Charlotte County, waving a wing to his friends on the ground at his senior care center.
Six months ago, Chelsea Place Senior Care owners started Senior Care Uncensored, offering members the chance to go parasailing, ride in a convertible and in Bill's case, fly a plane.
Chelsea Place founders Kris and Chelsea Chana have dedicated their time to providing seniors in Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda with a different way of life.
The pair decided to begin Senior Care Uncensored with the motive to end the stigma associated with senior living. They've created a video series following their journey with daring local seniors and a vlog camera.
"The fact that we couldn't hold group activities inside inspired these ideas. We decided to entertain and keep everyone active and still safe," said Kris.
Kris earned his pilot's license around the age of 16. It wasn't until this year that he combined his two passions, senior care and aviation.
In mid-January, Kris offered the care center members a chance to earn their wings. One man jumped at the opportunity.
Bill Reidenbauch was eager to take flight. With little hesitation, he climbed into the co-pilot seat of the N737AP, next to Kris.
The pair flew over Punta Gorda, Boca Grande and the Charlotte Harbor.
"When we were over Boca Grande, I gave Bill the ability to fly the plane," said Kris. "He was so excited."
When Bill set foot on the ground again, he was grinning from ear to ear. "I flew the plane! I can't wait to get back and tell everyone what happened."
Kris hopes to take members on deep sea fishing trips and beach picnics in the future.
Senior Care Uncensored uploads their inspiring videos on their YouTube channel, Chelsea Place Senior Care, every Wednesday evening. Each one is sure to boost your serotonin levels.
