Local Senior Completes Her Final Piece of Literature

South Port Square resident and author, Dr. Sandra Parker, has written a new book, “Sidesaddle on a Comet’s Tail.” Said to be Dr. Parker’s “last hurrah,” the book is a biography of Frances Gage and the 19th century’s civil rights movements in mid-century America.
Dr. Parker, 75, is a Professor Emerita of English at Hiram College in Ohio. She began her research on the book prior to taking early retirement and moving to Florida. She’s authored three other books, all anthologies of short stories by neglected 19th century women writers.
Dr. Parker beams when speaking about Ohio. The subject of its 19th century past invigorated her years of teaching. She considers herself lucky to have lived in a state rich in this history.
Besides completing this book, Dr. Parker leads several lectures and the popular Poetry 101 Program at the senior living community.
“Sidesaddle on a Comet’s Tail” is available on Amazon.
