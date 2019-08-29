Staff Report
It has begun.
The lines to get gas, the shelves becoming bare of essentials like water and bread, and declarations of emergency.
For anyone who has been through hurricane season in Florida before, this may feel familiar.
Hurricane Dorian’s exact path and what impact it may have here remains unknown for Sunday and into Monday, but residents and local government leaders aren’t taking any chances.
Gov. Ron DeSantis expanded a State of Emergency Thursday to include all 67 Florida counties.
“This provides state and local governments ample time, resources and flexibility to prepare as the exact landfall location of Hurricane Dorian continues to fluctuate,” according to a news release Thursday from DeSantis.
As of Thursday night, the state was not under any watches or warnings and no evacuations had been ordered.
By Thursday evening, the North Port City Commission voted unanimously to declare an emergency during an emergency meeting. Charlotte County is expected to vote on an emergency declaration this morning, Sarasota County is expected to declare a local state of emergency as well, and Punta Gorda leaders will discuss it today.
Why declare emergencies?
The North Port ordinance declared a state of local emergency caused by the threat posed by Hurricane Dorian, which grants the city manager or designee the authority to take necessary actions as the storm approaches.
North Port City Manager Pete Lear told commissioners he did not anticipate needing to use any of the authority immediately, but the vote clears the way for any needs in the next seven days.
Charlotte County commissioners will meet at 8 a.m. today to decide whether to declare a level 2 state of emergency in advance of Hurricane Dorian’s slow march toward Florida.
Level 2 is the second-highest activation resulting in critical county personnel being ordered to work, but not around the clock, said county spokesperson Brian Gleason. A level 3 activation would set 24-hour staffing in place.
Although the storm is expected to make landfall on the Atlantic coast, the county’s emergency operations staff are concerned with storm surge in Charlotte Harbor and the Gulf Coast, Gleason said.
“Where (the storm) exits Florida will determine how much storm surge we’ll get,” Gleason said. “If the track stays as it is, we’ll have significant impact here.”
Declaring a state of emergency allows the county to purchase equipment and supplies without going through bidding procedures, and it allows the county to determine which staff must report to work. It also allows the county to request emergency response reimbursement from the federal government after the fact.
The commission meeting will be quick, Gleason said. The county’s director of Emergency Management will provide a short presentation on the track of the storm and anticipated consequences. Then the board will vote.
Sarasota County Emergency Management Chief Ed McCrane said in a news conference Thursday afternoon that the storm has slowed down and its track may continue to shift.
“Practically the entire state of Florida, right now, can expect some effects from this storm until we get a better idea where it’s going,” McCrane said.
Residents can expect 4 to 6 inches of rain and gusty winds, but there is not a great risk of storm surge, or an abnormal increase of water, McCrane said.
It is still too early to determine the effects on Sarasota County, but emergency management officials expect to learn more about the storm’s track once it trudges closer to the state.
McCrane stressed that residents who are planning to evacuate the area to consider other routes besides U.S. 41. A high volume of traffic is expected to extend along the local highway.
The Punta Gorda City Council will meet with city staff today to decide whether to declare a state of emergency.
“If things continue the way they are, we will follow suit with the county and proclaim a state of emergency,” said Punta Gorda Fire Chief Ray Briggs.
The city will have a “first-in team” ready to go consisting of fire, police, public works and utilities departments. They’ll have equipment like front-end loaders and chainsaws to clear any debris from major roadways in the city, Briggs said.
The city will continue to update residents through the city’s website, social media and local news.
“We’re putting out stuff several times a day,” Briggs said. “If it looks like it is necessary to open shelters, that will be coordinated through the county starting with special needs. They will be made a priority and then additional shelters will be opened as the county deems. I think folks need to just remember don’t panic ... just prepare. We’ve been through this before.”
