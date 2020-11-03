The local elections that matter to you are listed below and will be updated all night long.
If you want to see specific election results in other counties or statewide, you can visit these results pages:
Here are the local results (updated all night long):
U.S. Congress, District 16
Vern Buchanan, Rep.: 266,031
Margaret Good, Dem.: 212,500
U.S. Congress, District 17
Greg Steube, Rep.: 265,704
Allen Ellison, Dem.: 139,929
Theodore "Pink Tie" Murray, NPA: 5,353
State Senate, District 23
Joe Gruters, Rep.: 186,949
Katherine Norman, Dem.: 130,419
Robert Kaplan, NPA: 6,571
State Rep. District 56
Melony Bell, Rep.: 45,339
James Davis, Dem.: 22,037
State Rep. District 71
Will Robinson, Rep.: 50,995
Andy Mele, Dem.: 37,029
State Rep. District 72
Fiona McFarland, Rep.: 54,420
Drake Buckman, Dem.: 45,125
State Rep., District 73
Tommy Gregory, Rep.: 89,455
David Reeves Fairey, Dem.: 48,978
State Rep., District 74
James Buchanan, Rep.: 72,862
Lisa Stortstrom, Dem.: 44,475
State Rep., District 75
Michael Grant, Rep.: 72,875
David G. Jones, Dem.: 39,938
State Attorney, 12th Circuit
Ed Brodsky, Rep.: 279,995
Betsy Young, Dem.: 199,623
CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS (60% required to pass)
1. Citizenship requirement to vote
Yes: 8,207,573; 79.29%
No: 2,143,649; 20.71%
2. Raising minimum wage
Yes: 6,309,386; 60.76%
No: 4,074,172; 39.24%
3. All voters vote in some state primary races
Yes: 5,773,292; 56.92%
No: 4,369,412; 43.08%
4. Voter approval for amendments
Yes: 4,791,429; 47.49%
No: 5,297,3848; 52.51%
5. Limitations on homestead property tax assessments
Yes: 7,392,918; 74.47%
No: 2,534,414; 25.53%
6. Tax discount for spouses of certain deceased veterans
Yes: 9,191,526; 89.71%
No: 1,054,095; 10.29%
CHARLOTTE COUNTY (Election Day and early voting complete; vote-by-mail partial results; 77.17% turnout)
Extension of the 1% sales tax
For: 75,534
Against: 35,837
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Roger Eaton, Rep.: 80,724
Jeff Rapkin, NPA: 28,897
Sheriff
Brill Prummell, Rep.: 81,472
C. Dale Ritchhart Jr., NPA: 29,215
Write-in: 315
Airport Authority, District 1
Vanessa Oliver, Rep.: 93,298
Write-in: 2,440
Soil and Water Conservation (non-partisan)
Patrick Abel: 41,115
Wendy G. White: 52,487
Heritage Oak Park CDD Seat 2 (non-partisan)
Stephen Horseman: 441
John E. Sanders: 174
SARASOTA COUNTY (Complete reporting; 79.32% turnout)
County Referendum (Economic Development Ad Valorem Tax Exemptions)
Yes: 160,146
No: 85,169
North Port Referendum Question 1:
Yes-Remove Deputy City Clerk: 22,027
No-Keep Deputy City Clerk: 14,159
North Port Referendum Question 2:
Yes-For Authority to grant exemption: 25,577
No-Against: 11,938
County Commission, District 1
Michael A. Moran, Rep.: 29,327
Mark E. Pienkos, Dem.: 23,078
County Commission, District 3
Nancy Detert, Rep.: 37,074
Cory Hutchinson, Dem.: 21,683
County Commission, District 5
Ron Cutsinger, Rep.: 27,713
Alice White, Dem.: 17,518
North Port Commission, Seat 1 (non-partisan)
David Iannotti: 19,885
Richard C. Suggs: 15,618
North Port Commission, Seat 2
Barbara A. Langdon: 19,392
Jacqueline Moore: 15,587
North Port Commission, Seat 3
Debbie McDowell: 23,514
Jerry L. Nicastro: 11,256
Charter Review Board, District 1 (2-year term)
Alexandra Coe, Rep.: 153,277
Walter L. Gilbert III, NPA: 90,700
Charter Review Board, District 1
Kennedy Legler, Rep.: 142,550
Krista Lohr, Dem.: 109,628
Charter Review Board, District 2
Ray Collins, Rep.: 144,627
Doreen Dupont, Dem.: 107,11
Charter Review Board, District 3
David Samuel, Rep.: 140,252
Mary Ellen Palermo, Dem.: 110,189
Charter Review Board, District 4
Scott E. Williams, Rep.: 145,305
Wilson Pava, Dem.: 104,641
Charter Review Board, District 5
Elaine A. Miller, Rep.: 144,117
Anthony "Tony" Dunbar, Dem.: 106,021
Hospital Board At Large Seat 1
Sharon Wetzler DePeters, Rep.: 151,430
Everett "Bud" Weber, NPA: 91,875
Hospital Board At Large Seat 2
Tramm Hudson, Rep.: 142,342
Laurie J. Kreindler, Dem.: 108,398
Hospital Board At Large Seat 3
Britt Riner, Rep.: 147,741
Finolia Idahosa, Dem.: 102,395
Hospital Board Central District Seat 1
Sarah Lodge, Rep.: 144,948
Vicki Lynn Nighswander, Dem.: 105,622
Bobcat Trail Community Development Seat 3 (non-partisan)
Bruce K. Bauer: 327
Janet L. Guyer: 248
Lakeside Plantation Community Development Seat 4 (non-partisan)
Bonnie Benjamin: 313
Camille P. Stephens: 286
Lakeside Plantation Community Development Seat 5 (non-partisan)
Maria "Pina" J. Chichelli: 357
Richard S. Huddelson: 250
Sarasota Soil and Water Conservation District Group 1 (non-partisan)
Steven W. Horton: 110,292
Sean Patton: 103,947
DESOTO COUNTY (Complete reporting; 71.27% turnout)
Sheriff
William J. Delaney, Rep.: 5,546
James F. "Jim" Potter, Dem.: 6,849
Tax Collector
Debra Burtscher, Rep.: 7,266
Esmeralda Manriguez, Dem.: 5,084
Superintendent of Schools
Bobby Bennett, Rep.: 6,567
Adrian H. Cline, Dem.: 5,728
Supervisor of Elections
Brian Burns, Rep.: 5,069
Mark Negley, Dem.: 7,228
DeSoto County Referendum-Economic Development Ad Valorem Tax Exemption
Yes: 7,130
No: 4,436
Arcadia City Council
Ron Collins: 954
James "Mike" Hall: 1,092
Robert W. Heine Jr.: 1,038
JUDGES
Florida Supreme Court
Retain Carlos G. Muñiz?
Yes: 6,225,153
No: 3,238,998
Second District Court of Appeal
Retain Drew Atkinson?
Yes: 1,925,027
No: 789,1449
Retain Morris Silberman?
Yes: 1,918,729
No: 780,612
Retain Daniel H. Sleet?
Yes: 1,909,812
No: 780,086
Retain Andrea Teves Smith?
Yes: 2,013,902
No: 671,716
