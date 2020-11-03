2020 Election Logo

The local elections that matter to you are listed below and will be updated all night long.

If you want to see specific election results in other counties or statewide, you can visit these results pages:

Here are the local results (updated all night long):

U.S. Congress, District 16

Vern Buchanan, Rep.: 266,031

Margaret Good, Dem.: 212,500

U.S. Congress, District 17

Greg Steube, Rep.: 265,704

Allen Ellison, Dem.: 139,929

Theodore "Pink Tie" Murray, NPA: 5,353

State Senate, District 23

Joe Gruters, Rep.: 186,949

Katherine Norman, Dem.: 130,419

Robert Kaplan, NPA: 6,571

State Rep. District 56

Melony Bell, Rep.: 45,339

James Davis, Dem.: 22,037

State Rep. District 71

Will Robinson, Rep.: 50,995

Andy Mele, Dem.: 37,029

State Rep. District 72

Fiona McFarland, Rep.: 54,420

Drake Buckman, Dem.: 45,125

State Rep., District 73

Tommy Gregory, Rep.: 89,455

David Reeves Fairey, Dem.: 48,978

State Rep., District 74

James Buchanan, Rep.: 72,862

Lisa Stortstrom, Dem.: 44,475

State Rep., District 75

Michael Grant, Rep.: 72,875

David G. Jones, Dem.: 39,938

State Attorney, 12th Circuit

Ed Brodsky, Rep.: 279,995

Betsy Young, Dem.: 199,623

CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS (60% required to pass)

1. Citizenship requirement to vote 

Yes: 8,207,573; 79.29%

No: 2,143,649; 20.71%

2. Raising minimum wage

Yes: 6,309,386; 60.76%

No: 4,074,172; 39.24%

3. All voters vote in some state primary races

Yes: 5,773,292; 56.92%

No: 4,369,412; 43.08%

4. Voter approval for amendments

Yes: 4,791,429; 47.49%

No: 5,297,3848; 52.51%

5. Limitations on homestead property tax assessments

Yes: 7,392,918; 74.47%

No: 2,534,414; 25.53%

6. Tax discount for spouses of certain deceased veterans

Yes: 9,191,526; 89.71%

No: 1,054,095; 10.29%

CHARLOTTE COUNTY (Election Day and early voting complete; vote-by-mail partial results; 77.17% turnout)

Extension of the 1% sales tax

For: 75,534

Against: 35,837

Clerk of the Circuit Court

Roger Eaton, Rep.: 80,724

Jeff Rapkin, NPA: 28,897

Sheriff

Brill Prummell, Rep.: 81,472

C. Dale Ritchhart Jr., NPA: 29,215

Write-in: 315

Airport Authority, District 1

Vanessa Oliver, Rep.: 93,298

Write-in: 2,440

Soil and Water Conservation (non-partisan)

Patrick Abel: 41,115

Wendy G. White: 52,487

Heritage Oak Park CDD Seat 2 (non-partisan)

Stephen Horseman: 441

John E. Sanders: 174

SARASOTA COUNTY (Complete reporting; 79.32% turnout)

County Referendum (Economic Development Ad Valorem Tax Exemptions)

Yes: 160,146

No: 85,169

North Port Referendum Question 1:

Yes-Remove Deputy City Clerk: 22,027

No-Keep Deputy City Clerk: 14,159

North Port Referendum Question 2:

Yes-For Authority to grant exemption: 25,577

No-Against: 11,938

County Commission, District 1

Michael A. Moran, Rep.: 29,327

Mark E. Pienkos, Dem.: 23,078

County Commission, District 3

Nancy Detert, Rep.: 37,074

Cory Hutchinson, Dem.: 21,683

County Commission, District 5


Ron Cutsinger, Rep.: 27,713

Alice White, Dem.: 17,518

North Port Commission, Seat 1  (non-partisan)

David Iannotti: 19,885

Richard C. Suggs: 15,618

North Port Commission, Seat 2

Barbara A. Langdon: 19,392

Jacqueline Moore: 15,587

North Port Commission, Seat 3

Debbie McDowell: 23,514

Jerry L. Nicastro: 11,256

Charter Review Board, District 1 (2-year term)

Alexandra Coe, Rep.: 153,277

Walter L. Gilbert III, NPA: 90,700

Charter Review Board, District 1

Kennedy Legler, Rep.: 142,550

Krista Lohr, Dem.: 109,628

Charter Review Board, District 2

Ray Collins, Rep.: 144,627

Doreen Dupont, Dem.: 107,11

Charter Review Board, District 3

David Samuel, Rep.: 140,252

Mary Ellen Palermo, Dem.: 110,189

Charter Review Board, District 4

Scott E. Williams, Rep.: 145,305

Wilson Pava, Dem.: 104,641

Charter Review Board, District 5

Elaine A. Miller, Rep.: 144,117

Anthony "Tony" Dunbar, Dem.: 106,021

Hospital Board At Large Seat 1

Sharon Wetzler DePeters, Rep.: 151,430

Everett "Bud" Weber, NPA: 91,875

Hospital Board At Large Seat 2

Tramm Hudson, Rep.: 142,342

Laurie J. Kreindler, Dem.: 108,398

Hospital Board At Large Seat 3

Britt Riner, Rep.: 147,741

Finolia Idahosa, Dem.: 102,395

Hospital Board Central District Seat 1

Sarah Lodge, Rep.: 144,948

Vicki Lynn Nighswander, Dem.: 105,622

Bobcat Trail Community Development Seat 3 (non-partisan)

Bruce K. Bauer: 327

Janet L. Guyer: 248

Lakeside Plantation Community Development Seat 4 (non-partisan)

Bonnie Benjamin: 313

Camille P. Stephens: 286

Lakeside Plantation Community Development Seat 5 (non-partisan)

Maria "Pina" J. Chichelli: 357

Richard S. Huddelson: 250

Sarasota Soil and Water Conservation District Group 1 (non-partisan)

Steven W. Horton: 110,292

Sean Patton: 103,947

DESOTO COUNTY (Complete reporting; 71.27% turnout)

Sheriff

William J. Delaney, Rep.: 5,546

James F. "Jim" Potter, Dem.: 6,849

Tax Collector

Debra Burtscher, Rep.: 7,266

Esmeralda Manriguez, Dem.: 5,084

Superintendent of Schools

Bobby Bennett, Rep.: 6,567

Adrian H. Cline, Dem.: 5,728

Supervisor of Elections

Brian Burns, Rep.: 5,069

Mark Negley, Dem.: 7,228

DeSoto County Referendum-Economic Development Ad Valorem Tax Exemption

Yes: 7,130

No: 4,436

Arcadia City Council

Ron Collins: 954

James "Mike" Hall: 1,092

Robert W. Heine Jr.: 1,038

JUDGES

Florida Supreme Court

Retain Carlos G. Muñiz?

Yes: 6,225,153

No: 3,238,998

Second District Court of Appeal

Retain Drew Atkinson?

Yes: 1,925,027

No: 789,1449

Retain Morris Silberman?

Yes: 1,918,729

No: 780,612

Retain Daniel H. Sleet?

Yes: 1,909,812

No: 780,086

Retain Andrea Teves Smith?

Yes: 2,013,902

No: 671,716

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments