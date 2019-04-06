Punta Gorda residents Greg and Vikki Winkler penned a book, “Welcome to Florida (WTF) — Our Journey to Paradise,” which was released in February.
The book describes their journey moving from Wisconsin to Florida and the unexpected obstacles they encountered along the way.
Greg Winkler is the HOPE teacher at Florida SouthWestern Collegiate High School and the varsity boys soccer coach at Charlotte High School. Vikki substitute teaches at Florida SouthWestern Collegiate High School.
“In our book we tell about our early vacations with our parents (we did not know each other then) and how we envisioned Florida as Mickey Mouse, beaches, and free orange juice stands,” Winkler said.
The thing that surprised him most about actually living in Florida compared to occasional visits was the traffic.
“We did not expect it to be so crowed when we travel on Tamiami Trail, over the bridge on the way to Port Charlotte. Insects, alligators and building a new home presented many challenges as well. Oh, and we certainly did not understand ‘the season,’” he said.
The couple will have a table and book signing May 11 at the Key Lime Festival in Fishermen’s Village. The book is available on Amazon for $12.95.
• • •
Friday, Florida SouthWestern Collegiate High School held a prom for juniors and seniors. The theme was “A Journey to Neverland” and they set sail on a boat to celebrate the evening.
Seniors Gavin Carr and Megan Keating were named Prom King and Queen.
• • •
French students from Port Charlotte High School had the opportunity to attend the Gulfshore Opera presentation of “La Traviata” at the Cultural Center of Charlotte County with their teacher Stephanie Derocher.
Derocher received a grant from the Arts & Humanities Council of Charlotte County that allowed them the chance to attend the performance.
The students had the opportunity to meet the performers after the show.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.