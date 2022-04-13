PORT CHARLOTTE - A Port Charlotte teen was chosen to throw out the first pitch at a Tampa Bay Rays spring training game March 27.
Becca Perdue, 16, has battled health issues since birth.
She was thrilled with the opportunity, according to her mother
"She was so excited she was practicing the day and night before," Anna Perdue-Dixon said.
Perdue-Dixon said Becca is "my miracle baby."
Becca Perdue has been treated at Golisano Children's Hospital in Fort Myers "on and off" for nine years. Born with Down syndrome, she was diagnosed with adrenal cancer at 1. She was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndromes — a rare blood cancer in which the bone marrow stops making enough healthy red blood cells.
But after a diagnosis of acute myeloid leukemia in November, doctors said further treatment would "hurt her more than help her," Perdue-Dixon said.
"And there is no treatment available that would cure Becca," she said. "We were all devastated because no one expected this."
The family is now taking life "a day at a time," Anna Perdue-Dixon said.
An official with Golisano's Child Life reached out to see if Becca would like to throw out a first pitch.
"Since Becca is a huge sports fan, I knew she would love it," her mother said.
The Rays are her favorite baseball team and she didn't hesitate the day she was set to throw the first pitch.
"Becca was ready to get ready as soon as she awoke," Perdue-Dixon said. "Becca was so excited to go through the gates and on the field."
The day was special to her and her family.
"As we were making our way, she was such a ham, eating up the crowd and waving to everyone with such a grin on her face."
She said it was her first time being excited about doing something.
"It made my day to see all that excitement on her face," Perdue-Dixon said. "Telling everyone 'hello' as she heard her name on the loud speaker, Becca was jumping up and down in her wheelchair."
Then, she got up, walked to the mound and threw the first pitch to Raymond, the Rays mascot. Also on the field was Hootie, the Hooters mascot.
Becca's experience was made possible by a partnership between South Florida Hooters and Golisano Children's Hospital. It gives local teens the opportunity to throw out the first pitch at spring training games.
"Becca did an amazing job and did not stop smiling. It honestly warmed my heart. It was such a wonderful day for her and our family," Anna Perdue-Dixon said.
Following her pitch, she was eager to get to her seat to watch the game and cheer on the Rays.
"Becca may have many health issues, but it never brings her down; you will always see her with a huge smile on her face," Perdue-Dixon said. "We are just so thankful she's able to do things that she truly enjoys."
