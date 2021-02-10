NORTH PORT — You wouldn’t think twice about sipping cool water from the kitchen tap.
But you may now.
That’s after local and federal authorities reported an attempt to contaminate Oldsmar’s water supply, Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said. A hacker accessed the city’s water treatment system and remotely increased the level of sodium hydroxide — lye — by a factor of more than 100. The chemical controls acidity. But it’s deadly when used in heavier concentrations, as in drain cleaners.
Fortunately a water plant supervisor saw the changing levels on his home computer and intervened. Officials in Oldsmar, just north of St. Petersburg, insisted that safeguards are in place and have disabled the remote-access system used in the attack. Federal and local authorities are investigating.
Southwest Florida water authorities Tuesday said such an attack on our drinking water is not likely here. That’s because remote access at treatment sites is either nonexistent or limited to select administrators, and not to outside vendors, as was suggested in the Oldsmar data breach, locals officials say.
Peace River
The Peace River Manasota Regional Water Supply Authority treats and distributes more water than anyone in the area. Built next to its water source, the Peace River, the facility straddles Kings Highway in southern DeSoto County, a few miles north of Interstate 75. It sends out 30 million gallons of fresh water each day to most of Charlotte County, and is integrated with North Port and other neighboring utilities.
Its plant is essentially a fortress of guards, cameras, sensors and gates, but very little remote software, said Patrick Lehman, the authority’s executive director. While software and computers run the system, the devices are managed internally, not patched into outside platforms that can be easier to infiltrate, he said.
Like bank security? he was asked Tuesday.
“Like a prison,” he countered in offering a limited peek, as the authority’s security measures are private. “Totally manned 24/7.”
The authority has other safeguards in the event that elite hackers — or hurricanes — shut off power to treatment facilities, which in both instances are the reality of modern times. The authority has generators and enough fuel for 10 days, for example. It can also access 6 billion gallons of water held in reserves, can tap into secondary sources and has other tricks up its sleeve should the primary delivery system fail, Lehman said.
“We are not connected to the outside world,” he added.
Punta Gorda
Punta Gorda operates two water treatment plants, said city spokesperson Melissa Reichert. Plant operators can access the system remotely, she said.
But, she added, “there are safeguards in place to restrict access to only authorized personnel. However, it is a computer system. The plants have meters throughout the treatment process which monitor the chemistry of the water. When the meters have a reading outside their set parameters, it will send an alarm to the system to alert the operators on duty.
“In addition,” she added, “the operators take water samples and analyze the chemistry. This is an additional safety check and also verifies that the meters are reading correctly.”
North Port
North Port, which treats water drawn from the Myakkahatchee River Watershed, has a “very robust and proactive system in place when it comes to our cyber security,” said Coco Hibbitts, Community Outreach Coordinator for the Utilities Department.
“Our extreme safety measures are in place to ensure a quality water source that is safe and reliable,” she added, again in oblique terminology to limit detailed information.
Englewood Water District
“There’s no way you can get into our system because it’s not hooked up to the internet,” said Englewood Water District Administrator Raymond Burroughs on Wednesday. “You would have to be sitting in the control center to make any changes at the plant. Some systems are allowed to operate in the evenings without an operator on site, and others are 16 hours and others 24 hours. Ours is run 24-hours and we have two plant operators on duty to serve our 40,000 customers.
“Our vulnerability report helps make sure there are redundant controls over things in the system so that very thing in Oldsmar can’t happen here,” he said. “It’s very regimented. It shows exactly who can access the system and what they are doing.”
Charlotte County
As the situation played out in Oldsmar, Charlotte County Utilities is planning upgrades to its water facilities.
On Tuesday, Utilities Director Craig Rudy will ask county commissioners for $6.8 million over the next five years for upgrades and cyber security to the water plant system.
The request is part of the five-year plant plan. It comes after the department did an enhanced cybersecurity audit and began a vulnerability study.
“No system that can be remotely run is 100% foolproof,” Rudy said of the Charlotte County water plant that supplies 63,300 customers and 150,000 users.
“If levels get too high, alarms go off,” he said. “We pump 12 million gallons per day. So if someone were trying to poison the system, they would have to bring in truckloads of chemicals to make a dent in water because our distribution system is so large. Again the alarms would sound.”
Rudy said cybersecurity audits are mandated, but the utility department went “above and beyond” to safeguard the system in the future.
“We took our cyber security audit to another level,” he said “There’s a lot involved like monitoring pressures, feeds, analysis — it’s an extensive network. Our system is not connected to the county’s network.
“We also monitor any chance of a breach from disgruntled employees. When an IT or other employee is terminated, we take away their badge access and digital accounts. This way they can’t go home and log into the system. Most cyber attacks are usually from inside the IT side of the organization. We do all sorts of things to prevent anyone from getting into our system.”
Ruby said for the third year in a row, his department won the Florida Section of American Water Works Association outstanding water distribution award.
“Safety is a number one priority for us,” he said.
Gasparilla Island
Utilities Director Bonnie Pringle said there’s no way the water plant that serves about 1,800 customers in Boca Grande can be hacked.
“Our SCADA software that runs the plant is not connected to the internet,” she said. “There’s no way for hackers to get into the system. You can’t try anything from home or remotely because the system isn’t set up that way.”
Pringle said a committee is currently working on a study mandated by the Environmental Protection Agency.
“The EPA requires all utilities do a vulnerability study to make any improvements they feel need to be done,” she said. “We are currently working on our study.”
