The Peace River Manasota Regional Water Supply Authority has been named the “Best Tasting Drinking Water” in the region of Charlotte, DeSoto, Hardee, Manatee and Sarasota counties.
“This is a real tribute to the authority’s staff and their dedication to providing a high quality drinking water supply to our residents and businesses,” said Patrick Lehman, authority executive director.
Nine local utilities submitted water samples to be evaluated on color, clarity, aroma and taste for the May 7 Florida Section of the American Water Works Association’s Region 10 - "Best Tasting Drinking Water" Contest held at Sarasota County’s T. Mabry Carlton Water Treatment Plant.
A panel of five judges examined, tasted and scored each entry and judged the authority as winner for the yearly event.
As regional winner, the authority will now move on to the state competition for the "Best Tasting Drinking Water" in Florida.
The state competition will be held in conjunction with the Florida Section of the American Water Works Association’s Fall Conference this November in Orlando.
The Authority provides potable water to a population of over 900,000 people that includes Charlotte, DeSoto, Manatee and Sarasota counties, as well as connections to other water systems for emergency situations — the city of North Port, the city of Punta Gorda and the Englewood Water District.
