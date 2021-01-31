FORT MYERS — The notorious Port Charlotte YouTuber Ian McGuire, who was allegedly involved in mailing a dead kitten to a woman, is scheduled to be sentenced in federal court next week.
The trouble all started when McGuire filmed a woman at her booth at the Punta Gorda Farmers Market.
On March 5, 2019, the woman obtained a state court injunction for protection, which forbade McGuire from contacting her.
Then, the alleged harassment began.
McGuire posted a YouTube video encouraging his fans to send the woman “fan mail,” according to court documents.
McGuire and one of his fans, Bretton Osborne, mailed fecal matter and a sex toy to the victim, court documents allege.
McGuire and Osborne also left messages on the woman’s phone using a spoofing application demanding that she drop the restraining order, according to court dockets. They threatened to “rape her grandkids,” and voicemails sent to her husband's phone included statements such as “I will piss all over your grandkids and kill your dog” and “I will rape you in the a-- with a shotgun and pull the trigger,” according to United States attorneys.
In May 2019, the co-defendants allegedly mailed a dead kitten to the woman’s workplace.
A grand jury indictment was filed in the Middle District of Florida in September 2019. The indictment states that McGuire and co-defendant Osborne “used facilities of interstate commerce, including the mail, electronic mail and internet websites” to cause emotional distress and put the unnamed victim in fear of serious bodily injury.
Both defendants pleaded guilty.
In a rare move, U.S. Attorneys filed a motion for upward departure which, if granted, would allow McGuire to receive a prison sentence of 57 to 71 months. On his current level of 19, he would only receive 30 to 37 months of incarceration.
Now, over a year later, McGuire is scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday.
McGuire’s attorney, Kevin Shirley, contends that the threats against the woman were “basically harmless.”
The actions of McGuire were “intended to convince the victim to cease continuing her pursuit of an injunction that should not have initially been issued,” a memorandum filed by Shirley states.
He also said in the memorandum that the victim is “a lot more formidable than she appears at first blush.”
“(The victim) certainly isn’t any pushover,” Shirley told The Daily Sun. “She’s ... pretty tough.”
Shirley said that the victim egged on the defendants during phone calls by soliciting them, saying “is that the best you can do.” He also contends that his client, McGuire, was unaware that Osborne called the victim over 200 times a day, and that McGuire’s intent was simply to harass the victim, not to make her feel like she was in harm’s way.
McGuire is set to be sentenced Tuesday morning at the Fort Myers courtroom before Judge Sheri Polster Chappell.
Osborne’s attorney did not return a phone call from The Daily Sun.
