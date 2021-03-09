The Centennial Fishing Derby Awards Ceremony was grazed by a rain storm on Saturday afternoon, but it didn't stop locals from celebrating 100 years of living the fisherman's dream.
Organized by Charlotte County Community Services and Athletic Coordinator David Plautz, the event was a hit.
With multiple saltwater and freshwater entry categories, the organization recognized nine winners across the board.
Families participated in net casting and line casting competitions and were able to learn more about the county's past 100 years. Food trucks and door prizes were additional incentives.
"I'm here to get out and have fun with the family," said Jimmy Miranda of Port Charlotte. He and his son, Dominik, enjoyed participating in the contests throughout the afternoon.
CCCS Recreation Specialist Lindsey Dittenber was elated over the event's strong turnout, despite the weather.
"I love that the community came out to support each other," she said. "We're happy to celebrate Charlotte County's 100 years."
Fisherman and families alike were able to spend the afternoon practicing their casts and indulging in treats.
"The event went well," said Plautz. "Everyone enjoyed themselves, even if the rain cut it short."
