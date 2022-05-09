Bob Meyers, left, drives toward the hoop as he gets intertwined with Bill First during a previous Charlotte County Fit for Life Senior Games at the Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park Recreation Center. The National Senior Games, which includes locals who qualified, begins Tuesday in Ft. Lauderdale.
More than two-dozen Charlotte County athletes will be among the 11,000 competing at the 2022 National Senior Games, which begins Tuesday in Fort Lauderdale.
The games, which conclude May 23, were postponed from last year due to COVID-19 precautions, according to the Florida Sports Foundation. Humana sponsors the annual event for men and women ages 50 and over.
This year's field includes 1,656 Florida Senior Games athletes competing in 21 sports.
Charlotte County participants include:
• Barksdale Pullen, Archery - 55-59, Punta Gorda
• James Phillips, Basketball - Mens - 70+, Port Charlotte
• Harry Witt, Bowling (Team) - Mixed - 70+, Rotonda West
• Ona Wood, Bowling (Team) - Mixed - 70+, Rotonda West
• John Maltry, Cornhole - 70-74, Punta Gorda
• Jack Emery Hanson, Cycling - 75-79, Rotonda West
• Jack Wolf, Golf - Mens - 85-89, Punta Gorda
• Roberta Owens, Golf - Womens - 70-74, Punta Gorda
Charlotte County's next "Fit for Life" Senior Games will be held Oct. 1-Nov. 1. Events will take place at various county recreation facilities and parks. Registration begins Aug. 15, but is already open for track and field events. For more information, call 941-681-3760 or visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
