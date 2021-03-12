Residents of the new Babcock Ranch community had an opposite take on the proposed four-laning of State Road 31, compared to longtime residents of the Bayshore neighborhood.
Several dozen people came to a public hearing held by the state Department of Transportation Thursday at the Lee County Civic Center, just south of the Charlotte County line. After the design phase, FDOT aims to complete construction of a new S.R. 31 by 2025
“This is a high priority,” said FDOT engineer Richard Oujevolk.
The population is rapidly increasing in what was once a rural neighborhood. Babcock Ranch residents began moving in early 2018 and more than 1,000 new houses have since been completed with a potential to grow up to 19,500 homes.
The state’s proposed $55.4 million plan is to first widen the two-lane road to four lanes 5.5 miles from Bayshore Road in Lee County to Cook Brown Road in eastern Charlotte County at an entrance to Babcock Ranch. There would be an extra wide median and pedestrian/bike paths on either side. Traffic would be slowed by four roundabouts and two traffic signals along the stretch. The design allows for adding two more lanes out of median space in the future, should population growth warrant it.
As the state finalizes its plans, it is soliciting opinions online and in person up until March 25.
Babcock Ranch residents said they can’t wait for a widened road.
“We need this thing, bad,” said Noel Goulston, resident of Babcock Ranch since it opened in 2018. His wife has already hit two animals, he said, on her night-time commute from the airport in Fort Myers.
Even FDOT engineer Oujevolk said he had to pull over to let a speeding trucker pass him.
But locals who live and work in the Lee County neighborhood of Bayshore say Babcock has changed everything, and they hold Babcock developer Syd Kitson responsible.
“Why is it impacting us for his development?” asked resident Jackie Clemons.
Mike Greenwell said his family will lose 15-16 acres that will up-end as three businesses: the 31 Produce farm stand, P&G Performance horse breeding and boarding along with the Cracker Shack Cafe.
“I feel like my family’s probably facing the strongest impact,” he said.
Longtime resident Karen Kamener said she believes all the development since Babcock Ranch began is causing flooding on people’s land, and building an elevated, larger road will cause more flooding.
“I hope Mr. Kitson and his engineers will do the right thing, because a lot of people’s lives and homes depend on it,” Kamener said.
In 2008, Kitson & Partners agreed to pay for some of the road construction directly on its property, particularly if it appears Babcock residents are causing the traffic. He also promised to build commercial amenities like schools and a supermarket so residents wouldn’t have to use their cars as much.
“When this project was sold to us, it was 10-acre ranchettes,” said Kevin Kenniff. “Kitson said no impact on 31 … Now we are being told we have to give up our land to accommodate his business.”
Kitson spoke with The Daily Sun in response to the local frustration. A plan to carve up the Babcock family’s historic landholding 20 years ago could have gone the route of small landholders, Kitson said. Kitson’s residential design for Babcock instead kept all the development on just 10% of the 92,000 acres, preserving the rest for wildlife and ranching. The new development protects the environment also by sewage treatment rather than septic systems.
Kitson said it’s important to listen to the residents who came before Babcock. He believes there should be solutions for people like Greenwell, who need to ensure access to their business off the new road.
“We certainly will work with him to make that a reality,” Kitson said.
Most of the new land taken to expand the road will be Babcock Ranch land, he said.
Residents also were concerned that Babcock will expand to take over the area around the Civic Center. Kitson confirmed that Lee County has made inquiries about developing that area, but he said there has been no further communication between Babcock and the county on that.
“That’s not even close to reality,” he said.
