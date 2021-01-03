Locals give $8,000 in bikes, computers, toys to kids

"I just want to give back to the community."
That's what Phardel Durandis said when he started to put together a small toy drive for children in Charlotte County.
After announcing the toy drive on Facebook, he received a massive number of comments.
"I had so much response from schools, and people were calling me left and right," Phardel said. "I had over a thousand people contact me. It was overwhelming, but we tried to help as many people as we could."
On Tuesday, Durandis gave away $8,000 in bikes, computers and toys to kids in Port Charlotte. He literally cleared out a local Walmart's bicycle section.
"We bought 50 bikes," he said. "We received a donation from Bluebell and were able to give ice cream to kids and parents."
Durandis and his girfriend, Mynisha Hill, are members of an organization called "Community Concern for Children and Families" — a nonprofit organization assisting children, families and individuals.
"Through diverse entertainment channels, our mission is to bring communities together while helping low income children and families to achieve a better quality of life," Durandis said. "We are always looking for more volunteers to help with local projects."
Durandis runs a bingo hall in Port Charlotte and matched all donations for the event.
"Our citizens deserve better," he said. "There is more that can be done. There are so many people who are hurting right now. One guy who donated toys yesterday was from Missouri, and he said this community was so kind (that) he is thinking about moving here."
Durandis said the event was a success, and many kids received gifts for Christmas who may not have without this toy drive.
"We got a lot of calls from the Sheriff's Office and posts on Facebook that people are tapped out ... they need help."
For more information about Community Concern for Children and Families, visit www.ccfcf.org.
Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com
