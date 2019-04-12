A local “fan favorite”, the Hotel Punta Gorda mural decorating Charlevoi Condominiums in Punta Gorda is being removed, inspiring locals and visitors to say their farewells on social media.
Due to structural issues from water damage, the outside stucco is being removed along with the mural that was painted on it back in 2011.
Representatives of the Charlevoi Condo Association could not be reached for comment.
The mural depicts the old Hotel Punta Gorda as well as some famous people that were regular visitors to the area.
The Punta Gorda Historic Mural Society broke the news of the removal on Facebook on April 7. Representatives of the Society would not provide an official comment to the Sun, however, in their post, the group stated:
“Saying goodbye for now to a real fan favorite, the Hotel Punta Gorda mural. Major water intrusion issues necessitated the removal and replacement of the stucco. Hopefully, we can repaint it in the future.”
Since that post, fans of the mural have been commenting with their memories and thoughts on the mural.
Some said they were sad to see it go. Other posts from people said they saw it recently while visiting and were glad they got the chance, or mentioned they hoped it would be redone.
It’s not immediately clear if it will be redone, but it would not be the first time this mural has been recreated.
It was originally painted in 1995 but was destroyed by Hurricane Charley in 2004, according to the Society’s website.
The current version broke the original mural into two pieces, featuring the hotel as it originally looked and its original name, the Hotel Punta Gorda, and its successor, the Hotel Charlotte Harbor, on the southeastern wall on the condominium property.
The seven famous guests featured on this mural include:
- Clarence Darrow (Attorney and Labor Leader)
- Henry Ford (Automobile Manufacturer)
- Daniel Beard (Founder of the Boy Scouts of America)
- Thomas Edison (Inventor), Patty Berg (Lady Pro Golfer)
- Harvey Firestone
- (Tire Manufacturer), and Andrew Mellon (Steel Manufacturer)
The Hotel Punta Gorda opened its doors to guests in January of 1888.
It was known to be a major attraction for famous people around the world, offering a place to relax, sail, hunt and fish. Theodore Roosevelt and Winston Churchill were regular visitors to the hotel.
It was open to the public only in the winter. It closed temporarily in 1896 through 1902 because of the national financial depression.
Hotel Punta Gorda finally closed for good in 1914 and was sold in 1925.
