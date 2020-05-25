PORT CHARLOTTE — While the future of Fishin' Frank's Bait & Tackle in Charlotte Harbor remains unclear, support to reopen the shop continues to grow.
"I currently have a growing list of 73 businesses that are able to sponsor a fishing tournament (to benefit Fishin' Frank's) or to provide services," said Derrick Turner, who is part of a small group organizing fundraising efforts to help the business. "Our goal is to support 'Fishin' Frank (Hommema) with whatever his decision is, as well as his employees in the best way possible."
Fishin' Frank's burned down early Sunday morning after a pickup crashed and landed onto the roof of the building.
The driver, a 32-year-old Punta Gorda man, was hospitalized with serious injuries, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
FHP suspects alcohol was involved in the crash, but the investigation is still ongoing.
As for Frank's, Hommema told the Sun he won't disclose his plans for now.
Turner, along with two others, are looking to put together a fishing tournament to benefit Hommema and the shop. More details on that event will be available soon, Turner said.
"Like everyone else we were shocked (about the fire)," Turner said. "We decided we needed to put something together and see what we could do to help and to lift Frank's spirits and let him know this community has his back. He (and his crew) are always helping out and giving back and the community is going to give back to him when he needs it most."
Other fundraising efforts include:
A GoFundMe page with a $25,000 goal.
- At this time, the page has already raised over $12,500. To donate, go to https://bit.ly/3cXyX2C
A T-Shirt fundraiser has been started by Kevin Jackson.
- $10 from every shirt will be donated to Fishin' Frank's. To purchase a shirt go to https://bit.ly/3d3e7iq
Uncle Nick's Pizza is hosting a fundraiser event Wednesday, June 3, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
- If you go to unclenickspizza.com and use coupon code FISHIN, you can receive a free large one-topping pizza for carry out. A donation bin will be in the lobby of the restaurant. Cash donations are preferred, of which 100% will go directly to Fishin' Frank's so he may continue to pay his employees.
- More information can also be found on Uncle Nick's Facebook page, https://bit.ly/2XuqD3L.
Sticker decals are being created by Stephanie Sondock with 100% proceeds going to Fishin' Frank's.
- More information can be found at https://bit.ly/2ZxfEtf.
