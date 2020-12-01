The questions are coming in.
Charlotte County Health Chief Joe Pepe fielded Facebook questions Tuesday, and the one that kept coming up was: Who gets the COVID-19 vaccine first?
"Can I get the first round if I have chronic pulmonary obstructive disease?"
"Can I get the first shot up north and the second in Florida?"
While Pepe was giving out information, federal regulators were preparing to vote on the same questions in Washington, D.C. Late Tuesday, the U.S. Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices was voting on adding long-term care residents to health care workers as the first priority for the initial vaccine supply.
These will be only recommendations with final decisions made by state governors, according to U.S. Health and Human Services.
Florida's Department of Health — for which Pepe works — has posted vaccination priorities since Oct. 17 as recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. Those recommendations place in phase 1a, hospital systems, in 1b, nursing home residents and in 1c, other essential workers including first responders and police. The federal advisory committee vote would boost the priority and timing for long-term care residents.
Senior leaders in the White House have been pressing the U.S. Food and Drug Administration along with the CDC to put these residents at the top of the list, according to a Nov. 30 report by STATnews. They account for 40% of the deaths from COVID, a member of the advisory council said Tuesday.
As a result of these new proposed priorities, the FDA's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices suddenly moved its meeting and vote of vaccine priorities up two weeks to Dec. 1.
So Pepe advised Facebook listeners that health care workers were on the top of the list followed by vulnerable populatio,ns including in long-term care facilities. The nation's priority is to keep its health care and other basic infrastructures functioning, Pepe said. As of late November, 820 U.S. healthcare workers have died of COVID-19, according to STATnews.
Pepe acknowledged a balancing act with vaccinating people who are the most likely to get sick and vaccinating people who are most likely to spread the virus.
Pepe shared information about the increase in cases among children and teenagers in Charlotte County. The number of positiv-testing youth peaked near 80 in the month of July and then began to drop off, he said. After dropping to 34 in September, the number of cases is now back up to 70 for November. Most of those cases are among older teens, Pepe said, who are more independent than younger children and able to spread the virus more easily.
Despite a dramatic increase in cases, the death rate is falling in Charlotte County, Pepe said, from peaks of 34 in May, 36 in July and 34 in August. Since then, the number of deaths has been dropping, Pepe said, ending with six in November.
Of the deaths in Charlotte County, 44% are in people age 85 and over, 29% in people 75-84, 19% in people 65-74.
In contrast to deaths, COVID cases are increasing locally, starting the month of November with 16 cases reported and ending on Nov. 30 with 62 cases.
